E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Kyiv deploys over 200 anti-drone experts in ME

AFP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:32am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte meet at 10 Downing Street.—Reuters
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte meet at 10 Downing Street.—Reuters

LONDON: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that 201 Ukrainian anti-drone military experts were in the Middle East to help defend the region against Iranian-designed Shahed drones, and another 34 were “ready to deploy”.

“These are military experts, experts who know how to help, how to defend against Shahed drones. Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Kuwait,” Zelensky told British lawmakers during an address in the UK parliament.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “the focus must rem­­­­­­a­­in on Ukraine” despite the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to his official Downing Street residence for talks after the Ukraine leader met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. “I think it’s really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine,” said Starmer.

Starmer tells Zelensky ‘focus must remain on Ukraine’ despite Iran war

“There’s obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can’t lose focus on what’s going on in Ukraine and the need for our support,” he added.

Washington has partly rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war, which appears to have scuttled US-led talks on ending Russia’s four-year invasion.

Tuesday’s meeting came after Downing Street had earlier announced that Britain and Ukraine are set to sign a defence partnership aimed at addressing the threat of low-cost drones.

Zelensky’s visit in London — ahead of a trip to Spain on Wednesday — comes as his European allies have vow­ed to keep up support for Kyiv in the conflict with Russia.

“Our resolve is unbreakable,” said Starmer, reiterating the UK’s long-standing backing of Ukraine. Earlier, Zelensky and King Charles shook hands during a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

“I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X. The Ukrainian leader was later due to meet Nato chief Mark Rutte in London, his spokesman said. He was also expected to address members of the UK parliament.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe