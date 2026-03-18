Kyiv deploys over 200 anti-drone experts in ME

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte meet at 10 Downing Street.—Reuters

LONDON: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that 201 Ukrainian anti-drone military experts were in the Middle East to help defend the region against Iranian-designed Shahed drones, and another 34 were “ready to deploy”.

“These are military experts, experts who know how to help, how to defend against Shahed drones. Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Kuwait,” Zelensky told British lawmakers during an address in the UK parliament.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “the focus must rem­­­­­­a­­in on Ukraine” despite the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Starmer welcomed Zelensky to his official Downing Street residence for talks after the Ukraine leader met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. “I think it’s really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine,” said Starmer.

Starmer tells Zelensky ‘focus must remain on Ukraine’ despite Iran war

“There’s obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can’t lose focus on what’s going on in Ukraine and the need for our support,” he added.

Washington has partly rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war, which appears to have scuttled US-led talks on ending Russia’s four-year invasion.

Tuesday’s meeting came after Downing Street had earlier announced that Britain and Ukraine are set to sign a defence partnership aimed at addressing the threat of low-cost drones.

Zelensky’s visit in London — ahead of a trip to Spain on Wednesday — comes as his European allies have vow­ed to keep up support for Kyiv in the conflict with Russia.

“Our resolve is unbreakable,” said Starmer, reiterating the UK’s long-standing backing of Ukraine. Earlier, Zelensky and King Charles shook hands during a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

“I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X. The Ukrainian leader was later due to meet Nato chief Mark Rutte in London, his spokesman said. He was also expected to address members of the UK parliament.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026