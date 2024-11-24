7-day ceasefire agreed between warring tribes in Kurram: Barrister Saif

Following the government’s efforts to ease tensions in Kurram, a ceasefire was agreed between the two warring tribes in the region on Sunday.

The provincial government decided to constitute a high-powered commission to settle land disputes between the tribes in the Kurram district as 18 more people were killed in fresh clashes yesterday.

The violence followed Thursday’s deadly attack, when a convoy of around 200 vehicles came under heavy gunfire in Kurram’s densely populated Bagan town, killing at least 64 people.

The KP chief minister’s adviser on information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, in a statement issued today, said that a ceasefire was agreed for seven days between the tribes, both of which also decided to return each other’s dead bodies and prisoners.

A government delegation met the members of the Shia tribe yesterday before meeting the Sunni tribe leaders today, after which it returned to Peshawar, Barrister Saif said.

Separately, while speaking to Reuters, Barrister Saif said that there were “positive developments in engagements with stakeholders”.