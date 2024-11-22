Death toll in Kurram passenger vans attack rises to 42; more than 30 injured

The death toll in yesterday’s gun attack on passenger vans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kurram has risen to 42, while more than 30 people were injured, the local deputy commissioner said on Friday.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com, adding that the deceased included seven women and a nine-year-old girl.

Thursday’s attack had occurred in the Mandori Charkhel area, a region with a history of sectarian tensions and land disputes.

DC Mehsud said yesterday the convoy, consisting of some 200 vehicles, was on its way from Parachinar to Peshawar when it came under heavy gunfire. Separately, he had told AFP that two separate convoys of Shia passengers were targeted in two attacks.

Efforts were underway to save the lives of those injured, the DC said, stating the bodies of the deceased had been moved to Parachinar.

“We will try to restore the routine life as quickly as possible and then a grand jirga will be called,” DC Mehsud said, adding that schools and markets have been closed since the attack.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Sources told Dawn that the attack, which occurred at around 1:20pm, appeared to be in retaliation for an Oct 12 assault that claimed 15 lives, including those of two women and a child. Local officials expressed concerns that the situation might escalate further, with tensions running high in the tribal district.

Mourners pray for victims of a gun attack on passenger vehicles in KP’s Kurram District that killed more than 40, outside the Parachinar Press Club on November 22. — via author

Ajmeer Hussain was among those attacked and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Gunfire suddenly erupted, and I started reciting my prayers, thinking these were my final moments,” Hussain, a 28-year-old victim being treated at a local hospital, told AFP.

“I laid down at the feet of the two passengers sitting next to me. Both of them were struck by multiple bullets and died instantly,” he added. “The shooting lasted for about five minutes.”

Officials see ‘land dispute’ behind incident

Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has long experienced sectarian violence, often fuelled by disputes over land ownership between communities.

A mourner stands beside the bodies of victims who were killed in a gun attack on passenger vans in Kurram district, at a mosque in KP’s Parachinar, on Nov 22, 2024. — AFP

The government had earlier appointed a land commission to resolve the matter. While the commission has reportedly submitted its findings, the government has yet to make the report public, citing sensitivities over the matter.

Speculation also surrounds the involvement of the banned terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has recently been active in Lower Kurram, prompting fears among the residents. But government officials attributed the incident to the ongoing land dispute, ruling out sectarian motives.

A tribal elder of Tori Bangash tribes, Jalal Bangash, urged authorities to immediately evacuate stranded passengers and take steps to ensure the safety of the injured.

Bangash and Alla­­ma Tajammal Hussain condemned the attack, stressing the failure of state institutions to sec­ure transportation routes despite previous peace efforts, including a mass march by locals from Parachinar to Islamabad.

The incident comes amid a sharp uptick in the number of terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan, with at least 55 security personnel being martyred in the first three weeks of November, according to a think tank.

In KP’s Bannu district, 12 security personnel were martyred while six terrorists were killed after a checkpost was targeted on Tuesday.

Attacks escalated after the TTP broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.