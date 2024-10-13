E-Paper | October 13, 2024

15 killed, 7 injured in fresh Kurram clashes

A Correspondent Published October 13, 2024 Updated October 13, 2024 08:45am

KURRAM: Fifteen people, including two women and a child, were killed and seven others injured in armed clashes between two groups in Kurram district on Saturday, officials said.

According to police sou­r­ces, clashes broke out early in the morning when Maq­bal tribesmen allegedly opened fire, leaving two Kanj Alizai tribesmen wounded.

Soon after the incident, they said, the clashes spread to several parts of the district, adding that passenger and other vehicles were also attacked.

The sources said that the bodies and injured were taken to the district headquarters hospital, Parachinar.

“One injured person is admitted, while the others were shifted to other hospitals,” Parachinar DHQ medical superintendent Dr Syed Meer Hasan said.

Kurram Deputy Com­m­issioner Javedullah Mah­sud said that steps were being taken to restore lasting peace and to secure roads for transportation purpose.

Meanwhile, Pir Haidar Shah, member of a local jirga or tribal council, said that Jirga elders were holding talks with the tribesmen when the firing incid­ent took place, adding that the incident dealt a blow to peace efforts in the area.

In September, the dist­rict administration had en­­g­­aged a local jirga to facilitate talks bet­ween two tribes. The KP government also for­med a land commission to res­olve land disputes whi­ch are belie­ved to be the main cause of the clashes.Last month, 46 people were killed in the region over a land dispute.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The dark heart of Zionism

The dark heart of Zionism

As Israel conducts a genocide in Palestine, bombs Lebanon, Yemen and Syria and seeks to pull Iran into a wider war, the Middle East teeters at the brink of what could potentially morph into a new world war.

Opinion

Editorial

A close watch
Updated 13 Oct, 2024

A close watch

Authorities will have to prove every six months that they are pursuing the IMF-mandated targets to secure the lender’s dollars and blessings.
Push and pull
13 Oct, 2024

Push and pull

MUCH remains at stake, but it is nonetheless reassuring that our politicians have returned to more parliamentary...
Rising rape
13 Oct, 2024

Rising rape

MISOGYNY is the bane of women’s lives across the globe as it robs them of autonomy over their bodies. This is...
Ghastly attack
Updated 12 Oct, 2024

Ghastly attack

Duki attack comes at a time when Pakistan’s foreign friends are looking to make major investments in the country, while SCO moot kicks off next week.
Saudi investments
12 Oct, 2024

Saudi investments

THE Saudi investment commitments to Islamabad seem to be taking tangible shape after months of uncertainty around...
Into the abyss
12 Oct, 2024

Into the abyss

THE Pakistan cricket team continues to set unwanted records. On Friday, Shan Masood’s men became the first team in...