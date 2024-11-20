Ukraine fires UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia, a day after using US ATACMS

Ukraine fired a volley of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles into Russia on Wednesday, the latest new Western weapon it has been permitted to use on Russian targets a day after it fired US ATACMS missiles.

The strikes were widely reported by Russian war correspondents on Telegram and confirmed by an official on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s general staff said he had no such information at present.

Moscow has said the use of Western weapons to strike into Russian territory far from the border would be a major escalation in the conflict. Kyiv says it needs the capability to defend itself by hitting Russian rear bases used to support Moscow’s invasion, which entered its thousandth day this week.

Russian war correspondent accounts on Telegram posted footage they said included the sound of the missiles striking in the Kursk region. At least 14 huge explosions can be heard, most of them preceded by the sharp whistle of what sounds like an incoming missile. The footage, shot in a residential area, showed black smoke rising in the distance.

The pro-Russian Two Majors Telegram channel said Ukraine had fired up to 12 Storm Shadows into the Kursk region and carried pictures of pieces of the missile with the name Storm Shadow clearly visible.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his office would not be commenting on reports or operational matters.

Britain had previously allowed Ukraine to use Storm Shadows within Ukrainian territory. Kyiv has been pressing Western partners for permission to use such weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia and obtained the all-clear from US President Joe Biden to use the ATACMS this week, two months before Biden leaves office.

Biden’s successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has said he will end the war, without saying how. The warring sides have interpreted this as likely to involve a push for peace talks — not known to have been held since the war’s earliest months — and are trying to seize a strong position before negotiations.

The Storm Shadows have a range of over 250 kilometres and would give Ukraine the ability to hit targets far deeper into Russia than before.

Kyiv says Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has previously taken advantage of limits on its use of weapons, particularly to strike Ukrainian cities from the air with heavy guided bombs.

Western countries say the arrival of more than 10,000 North Korean troops to fight for Russia in recent weeks was an escalation that merited a response.

The first use of the US ATACMS on Tuesday fired at a Russian arsenal in the Bryansk region, prompted firm words from Moscow, which announced a change to its nuclear doctrine to lower the threshold for the use of atomic weapons.

Washington has said it sees no need to adjust its own nuclear posture and accused Moscow of resorting to irresponsible rhetoric.

Military analysts have said the longer-range missiles are unlikely to give Ukraine a decisive edge in the war but could help it strengthen its position, especially in the battle for a sliver of land inside Russia’s Kursk region it seized in August.

US Embassy shut

With tension higher over the use of the missiles, the United States shut its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution” due to what it called the threat of a significant air attack.

A view of the US embassy in Kyiv on November 20, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. — AFP

An air raid siren in the early afternoon jangled nerves in the capital. But Ukraine’s military spy agency said a widely reported threat of drone and missile attacks on a huge scale across the country was fake, and accused Russia of trying to sow panic by circulating online messages about it.

“The enemy, unable to subdue Ukrainians by force, resorts to measures of intimidation and psychological pressure on society. We ask you to be vigilant and steadfast,” it said.

The Italian and Greek embassies said they too had closed their doors. The French embassy remained open but urged its citizens to be cautious. The Kremlin said it had no comment.

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview published on Wednesday that Moscow would retaliate against Nato countries that facilitate long-range Ukrainian missile strikes against Russian territory.

The war is at a volatile juncture, with nearly a fifth of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands, North Korean troops deployed in Russia’s Kursk region and doubts over the future of Western aid under Trump, whose nominees for administration posts include sceptics of support for Kyiv.

On Sunday, Russia staged a missile and drone strike on Ukraine’s national power grid that killed seven people and renewed fears over the durability of the hobbled energy network.