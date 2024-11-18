Kremlin pounds Ukraine with ‘massive’ attack

KYIV: Russia on Sun­day pummelled Ukraine with a “massive” aerial barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least nine people across the country in the largest attack in months that Kyiv branded “hellish”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow launched 120 missiles and almost 100 drones, targeting the capital as well as southern, central and far-western corners of the country.

Civilians were killed in the Mykolaiv, Lviv, Kherson, Dnipro­petrovsk and Odesa regions in what officials in Kyiv called it one of the biggest barrages of the almost three-year long Russian invasion.

The devastation comes at a time when Moscow has been steadily advancing in Ukraine’s east and with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House raising fears over the future of US support for Kyiv.

Drone strike kills journalist in Kursk region

“A hellish night,” the spokesman for Ukraine’s airforce Yuriy Ignat said on social media, adding that Kyiv downed “144 targets”.

The giant attack followed two days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years, calling on the Kremlin chief to end Moscow’s devastating offensive. Kyiv had slammed Scholz for reaching out to Putin and said the attack was the Kremlin’s real answer.

“This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said after the attack.

“We need peace through strength, not appeasement.” Scholz on Sunday defended the call and insisted that Berlin’s backing for Kyiv was unwavering.

“Ukraine can count on us,” the German leader said ahead of flying to a G20 meeting in Brazil, promising that “no decision will be taken behind Ukraine’s back” on ending the conflict. But Poland’s prime minister joined the backlash on Sunday.

“No-one will stop Putin with phone calls. The attack last night, one of the biggest in this war, has proved that telephone diplomacy cannot replace real support from the whole West for Ukraine,” Donald Tusk wrote on X.

Civilian deaths

The strikes caused massive power cuts across the country, with fears of a precarious winter to come. “A massive attack on our country,” Zelensky said.

“Over the past week, the aggressor used nearly 140 missiles of various types, more than 900 guided aerial bombs, and over 600 strike drones,” he said, accusing Moscow of trying to “intimidate us with cold and blackouts”.

Officials in Kherson said a 51-year-old woman was killed by a drone. In the southern Mykolaiv region, local leader Vitaliy Kim said two women were killed in a night attack and that seven people — including two children — were wounded.

The death toll included two employees of the state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia in the city of Nikopol, who were killed when a depot was hit, the Dnipropetrovsk region’s governor Sergiy Lysak and the operator said. Three more people were wounded in the bombing.

Two people were also killed in the Odesa region, where a teenager was wounded. Russian drones also made their way to Zakarpattia — a mountainous region rarely hit — with officials saying fragments fell in the village of Pavshyno, near the border with Hungary and Slovakia.

The head of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozyt­sky, said a 66-year-old woman was killed in her car in the village of Sheptytsky — some 20 kilometres from the Polish border. That pro­mpted Nato-member Poland to scramble fighter jets and mobilise all available forces on Sunday in response. Warsaw puts its armed forces on alert whenever attacks against its neighbouring country are deemed likely to create a danger for its own territory.

Two killed in Russia

In the border Kursk region, where Kyiv has held onto swathes of Rus­sian land since the summer, Russian officials said a Ukrainian drone strike killed a local journalist.

Kursk leader Alexei Smirnov said Yulia Kuznetsova, the editor of the local “People’s Paper” was killed in the Bolshesoldatskiy district of the Kursk region as she “took archives to her editorial office”.

The West and Ukraine says thousands of North Korea soldiers are in Russia, with some in the Kursk region, to reinforce Moscow’s forces. Russia also said a man was killed by a Ukrainian drone in its border Belgorod region. Ukraine’s energy operator DTEK on Sunday announced emergency power cuts in the Kyiv region and two regions in the east.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2024