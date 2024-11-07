Resurgent Donald trumps Kamala

FLORIDA: US President-elect Donald Trump points to supporters with his wife Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Centre, on Wednesday. His running mate J.D. Vance (right) is also seen.—AFP

• Becomes second man to win non-consecutive terms, only convicted felon ever to enter White House

• Easily defeats Kamala with 291 electoral college votes, enjoys commanding 5m lead in popular vote

• Republicans take back control of Senate, add to their majority in House of Representatives

• Gloom in Democratic camp; Kamala concedes defeat, offers to help Trump in peaceful transfer of power

PALM BEACH (Florida): “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” US President-elect Donald J. Trump told a roaring crowd of supporters as he delivered his victory speech early on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old clinched the White House with 291 electoral college votes against Kamala Harris’ 223, becoming only the second man in the country’s history — after Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s — to win two non-consecutive terms in the Oval Office.

He also led Harris by more than 5 million votes in the popular count.

In addition, he will be the only person to be elected as a convicted felon — as he is due to face sentencing in a New York court for fraud on Nov 26. In addition, the controversy over his denial of his 2020 election defeat by Joe Biden still persists.

Simultaneously, his Republican party won control of the US Senate with a majority of at least 52 to 43. The party added three seats to its 220 to 212 majority in the House of Representatives, although it is yet unclear who will control the house as around 50 races are yet to be called.

Anger and soul-searching took hold of the Democratic Party as the election loss left some party officials and voters dumbfounded.

Defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told supporters on Wednesday that “we must accept the results” of the US election, while promising to help Trump as he heads back to the White House.

“We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory,” Harris said in a concession speech at her alma mater Howard University in Washington.

“I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

Democratic President Joe Biden also called to congratulate Trump on his victory and invite him to meet at the White House, and will address the nation today (Thursday). The White House, in a statement, said Biden also committed “to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together”.

Meanwhile, Trump was hailed as the “comeback king” in the US media on Wednesday after his unexpectedly large election triumph that few pundits or newspapers saw coming.

Polls had suggested a tight contest between Trump and Harris, but the Republican scored a clear and early victory. Major stock markets around the world rallied and the dollar seemed set for its biggest one-day jump since 2020, while bitcoin struck a new record as news of Trump’s victory emerged.

Victory speech

Jubilant supporters greeted Trump in Florida, revelling in their apparent win.

In his victory speech, which came as only Fox News declared him the victor of the race, he took to the stage at his campaign headquarters along with his wife Melania and several of his children, saying he was “going to help our country heal”.

“We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly,” he said.

Joined by vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, Trump declared “a political victory that our country has never seen before”.

As supporters chanted “USA!”, Trump added that his “magnificent” win would “allow us to make America great again.”

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2024