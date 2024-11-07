Drums of victory echoed at White House to celebrate Trump’s historic comeback

The rhythmic beat of dhol drums welcomed Republican supporters at the White House early on Wednesday, celebrating Donald Trump’s return after a four-year hiatus from the political spotlight.

Once it became clear he had defied obstacles to reclaim the presidency, a lively group of his supporters gathered to mark what they saw as an extraordinary comeback.

“This is the greatest political comeback in US history,” declared Sajid Tarar, leader of “Muslims for Trump,” who brought a group of drum-beaters, Muslim, and Sikh supporters to celebrate.

Tarar, who had recited Surah Fateha at Trump’s inauguration in 2016, was emphatic about Trump’s return: “He will make America great again.”

Standing beside Tarar was Irfan Yaqub, who explained his support: “Trump at least pledged to end the war in the Middle East, which Kamala Harris never committed to. That’s why I’m here celebrating his victory.”

Trump’s supporters, who drummed outside the White House, had travelled from the Maryland and Virginia suburbs to celebrate his victory.

In stark contrast, an overwhelming sense of gloom and defeat hung over Washington, long a bastion of Democratic street power.

On Wednesday, the city streets were eerily quiet, as Democratic activists and political workers remained absent, still grappling with the aftermath of their election defeat.

Washington residents voted decisively for Harris on Tuesday as well.

The contrast was evident against the jubilant atmosphere at Trump’s campaign headquarters in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, where supporters gathered for an official watch party that erupted in celebration with every favourable update.

Kamala Harris’s supporters, meanwhile, gathered at Howard University in Washington, DC, anticipating a historic moment.

The mood at Howard’s Yard was electric early on, with campaign co-chairs leading songs and dances as they awaited the results.

But as the night wore on and updates increasingly favoured Trump, the excitement ebbed.

By the time Cedric Richmond, a campaign co-chair, took the stage to announce that Harris would not address the crowd, the disappointment was palpable. “The energy was so high at the start,” one volunteer said, “but it fizzled out quickly.”

At Trump’s Florida headquarters, the optimism only grew. Trump met with top aides, reaching out to key battleground states like Pennsylvania, while his supporters, decked out in “Make America Great Again” hats and bright reds, cheered as news networks reported leads in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

As the night continued, the mood at Howard University shifted further, with rows of empty seats and discarded flags left behind by Harris supporters who quietly dispersed.

Small groups tried to keep the enthusiasm alive by dancing to the music of pro-Harris performers, but a bittersweet tone lingered.

“We thought we were witnessing history,” said Margaret Dean, a Howard student. With results from Georgia and North Carolina favouring Trump, anxiety ran high.

“It was tense to watch,” echoed Fred Hanson, another student.

Howard University’s Yard became a gathering place for supporters to come to terms with an outcome they hadn’t anticipated.

By Wednesday afternoon, Harris supporters were beginning to reflect on the loss. For many, like Hadi Jawad, a Texas-based campaign organiser, the result served as a rallying cry. “The real work begins the day after the election,” he said, urging fellow Democrats to press on. “All is not lost. Organise, organise, organie.”

Others, like Fayyaz ul Hassan, a Democratic delegate, emphasised resilience. “The fight continues. We don’t give up,” he stated firmly. “A new dawn comes after every dark night.”

For Zulfi, a party strategist, the moment called for introspection. “Democrats alienated young progressives — their base — by sticking with an outdated strategy for too long,” he commented, “and missed critical issues like immigration and inflation. This defeat is a wake-up call.”

As the dust settled, Democratic supporters resolved to move forward with renewed commitment, already focusing on regrouping for the future.