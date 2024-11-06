World leaders rush to congratulate Donald Trump as he recaptures White House

PM Shehbaz, Modi, Turkiye's Erdogan among figures to felicitate Trump; Iran says US elections "not really our business".

World leaders rushed to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday as he defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the US elections to recapture the prized White House seat.

Felicitations started pouring as soon as Fox News, Associated Press, New York Times and others, acknowledged that the former US president was on the cusp of victory.

He has paved his way to a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump on a “historic win” for his second term as US president.

“I look forward to working closely with the incoming administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership,” he wrote in a post on X.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to renewing collaboration with Trump to strengthen the “comprehensive global and strategic partnership” between the countries.

“Let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said in a post on X.

Israel

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Netanyahu added.

“This is a huge victory! In true friendship.”

Russia

The Kremlin said it would judge Trump on his actions and that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to congratulate him.

“We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The US is “capable of helping bring about the end of this conflict” in Ukraine, but is also “the country that is inflaming the conflict”, Peskov said.

Peskov said that Trump had made some “quite harsh statements” during his campaign, but that he also spoke of “his aspirations for peace on the international arena, about his aspirations to end politics based on continuing old wars.”

He added that: “But after victory, preparing to enter the Oval Office, sometimes statements take on a different tone.”

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev posted on his official Telegram account: “Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations.”

Ukraine

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

“We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States,” he added, affirming to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the US.

Turkiye

Turkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his “friend” Donald Trump on winning the election after “a great battle”.

“I believe … more efforts will be given for a fairer world in this new era that began with the election by American people,” Erdogan said in a post on X.

“I hope that Turkiye-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end,” he said, according to a translation of the post.

Iran

Iranians’ livelihoods will not be affected by the US elections, Iranian govt spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was reported as saying after Trump declared his victory.

“The US elections are not really our business. Our policies are steady and don’t change based on individuals. We made the necessary predictions before and there will not be change in people’s livelihoods,” Mohajerani said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he looked forward to working with Trump in the years ahead.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” Starmer said in a post on X.

China

China said it hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the US as Trump declared his victory.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

“Our policy toward the United States has been consistent,” she added. Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump’s re-election, but said the presidential election was an “internal affair of the United States”.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” she said.

“After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice,” she added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.

France

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity,” France President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X.

Italy

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her “most sincere congratulations” to Trump, and said Italy and the United States had an “unshakeable alliance”.

“It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further,” she said in a post on X.

Nato

“I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United State,” Secretary-General of Nato, Mark Rutte, said in a post on X.

“His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through Nato,” he added.

Netherlands

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on winning the presidential election. The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as Nato,” Netherlands PM Dick Schoof said on X.

“I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands,” he added.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on the election victory. The United States is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together,” Nehammer said on X.

Hungary PM Viktor Orbhan

“The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the World!” Orban posted on X.

Czech PM Petr Fiala

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the presidential election. Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens,” Fiala said on X.

Romania PM Marcel Ciolac

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory! Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens! Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!” he posted on X.

Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson

“I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the United States. I look forward to working together and continuing the excellent US-Sweden relations as friends and allies.”

Norway PM Jonas Gahr Stoere

“I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election. The US is Norway’s most important ally and we work closely together in many areas. I look forward to continuing our cooperation with the US under Mr. Trump’s leadership,” he said on X.

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on the election. The United States is our most important ally. We must maintain the close cooperation between the United States and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond that has endured through generations.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

“Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump. May God bless and guide you,” Bukele posted on X.