Pakistan vows boosting military ties with Russia: ISPR

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has emphasised strengthening military ties with Russia through collaborative training programmes, joint military drills, and industrial collaboration, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the air chief marshal met with a high-level delegation led by Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Aleksandr V Fomin, and discussed the bolstering of military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two states.

“The meeting also discussed new avenues to fortify existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support for PAF equipment,” the statement said.

Fomin appreciated the recent advancements in the PAF under the current leadership and reiterated his resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military-to-military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.

Earlier, Pakistan and Russia commenced a joint military exercise which was codenamed Druzhba (Friend­ship) VII.

Pakistani armed forces routinely conduct joint military exercises with other nations to increase combat readiness, and to identify problems in logistics, training, and current military doctrine.

Russian deputy minister for defence called on chief of naval staff at headquarters

Meanwhile, Colonel General Fomin also called on the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel General Aleksandr V Fomin meets Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Tuesday. — Pak Navy

The meeting discussed professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security.

Ashraf expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation and desires to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia.

“Various avenues including bilateral training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two navies were also covered in the meeting,” the statement said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationships particularly in maritime domain and naval technologies, the statement added.