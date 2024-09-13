E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Army chief reiterates resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus: ISPR

Dawn.com Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 06:14pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday reiterated the resolve of the security forces to “comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in the illegal spectrum”, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Munir’s statement came during a visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai district today, where he met the troops that participated in recent counter-terrorism operations in the Tirah Valley and its surroundings.

During the visit, the army chief was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations, and multi-prong measures undertaken to ensure stability in the merged districts.

“In his interaction with officers and troops, [the] COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threats,” the statement said.

“[The] COAS reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in the illegal spectrum.”

Per the statement, Gen Munir, while paying rich tribute to martyrs of the army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), said, “The hard-earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs. [The] sacrifice of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.”

The army chief lauded the contributions being made by police and LEAs in KP and said that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to KP Police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts.

He also emphasised the need for continued capacity building of the LEAs.

Meanwhile, the COAS also appreciated the support of the local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Last month, security forces killed at least 25 militants in a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tirah Valley of Khyber district, while four soldiers have also embraced martyrdom.

According to the ISPR, these operations were based on “robust intelligence” and dealt significant blows to the TTP and its affiliates. It also mentioned that 11 militants were injured in the operations. Among those killed was a key militant leader, Abuzar alias Saddam.

“However, during the conduct of operations, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR had said.

