Pakistan, Russia commence joint military drill ‘Druzbha VII’ at Pabbi

Pakistan and Russia have commenced a joint military exercise codenamed Druzhba (Friend­ship) VII, marking the 7th bilateral joint counterterrorism exercise between the two militaries, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the drill is “aimed at refining professional skills through joint training, besides harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among friendly countries”.

“The two-week long exercise commenced on October 13 at National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, with the participation of Light Commando Troops of Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent,” the ISPR said.

According to the statement, the Commandant National Counter-Terrorism Centre graced the exercise’s opening ceremony as a chief guest.

The last military drill — Druzbha VI — was held at the Molkino Trg area of Krasnodar, Russia, in 2021.

Pakistani armed forces routinely conduct joint military exercises with other nations to increase combat readiness, and to identify problems in logistics, training, and current military doctrine.