10,000-strong security to protect high-stakes SCO summit

A beautiful view of Constitution Avenue, which has been decorated with colourful lights ahead of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who will arrive in Islamabad for the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held on Oct 15 and 16.

Police officials said the police and paramilitary personnel were deployed for the safety of delegations, routes, and venues to prevent any untoward incident during the high-profile summit hosted by Pakistan at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

The delegates will stay at different places in the capital located inside the ‘Red Zone’ or in the vicinity, as 14 locations in the capital have been arranged for their accommodation. Delegates from China, Russia, Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, and India will arrive between October 13 and 15 and depart on October 17.

The vice president of Iran and the Indian foreign minister will also arrive in Islamabad for the moot.

124 vehicles to be deployed for motorcade; army to assist police, paramilitary personnel

Police sources said at least 6,643 officials of the capital police, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, 2,000 personnel of the Punjab Constabulary, and 888 Rangers personnel will perform security duties from October 13 to 17 in three tiers. They will be assisted by the military.

661 officials will perform duties with motorcades: 2,358 on routes, 2,358 will protect accommodations, 459 at the conference venue, 122 at the inner and intermediate cordons, 222 officials at different points in the high-security zone, and 37 officials in the parking area, and 72 people will perform duties in the control room.

124 vehicles for delegates

124 vehicles will be deployed for the motorcade, with 84 accompanying the heads of states, and 40 for other delegates. The officers said that 24 points on Route-I and 19 points on Route-II had been declared sensitive from the airport to the high-security zone. Besides, there are 21 sensitive points in the funnel area, they added.

According to officials, 24 points of Route-II are sensitive from the airport to the high-security zone and police officials deployed for protocol duties would be armed with SMGs.

Likewise, six and four places respectively have been declared ‘safe houses’ during the movement of VVIPs on Route-I and Route-II. 15 points on Route-I will be ‘plugged and blocked’ during the movement.

The Islamabad police, civil armed forces, and other law enforcement agencies are expected to perform their duties under the strict guidelines set out in the ‘Blue Book’ among other applicable SOPs.

According to the security plan, the security in-charges at the venue would work closely with the hotels’ management, the Foreign Office and others for the smooth movement of the delegations.

The in-charge will also supervise and brief personnel at entry points, rooftops, and pickets.

They will also ensure that armed private security guards are not deployed at hotels and other visiting venues.

No official shall be allowed to carry their mobile phone, bags, digital devices, or personal weapons.

According to the security plan, the cavalcade in-charge will be responsible for the parking formation as per the plan and check the turnout of cavalcade personnel.

Special cards will be issued to all cavalcade persons, and the VVIP car will be at a reasonable distance from the lead vehicle. In case of any outrage/mishap, the motorcade personnel will form a standing guard on the VVIP car to cover the four flanks, as an outer cordon.

The Special Branch will Install walkthrough gates at the venue and deploy officials to control access. It will also vet the staff working at the venues as well as the participants of the functions to be attended by VVIPs. All supervisory officers will restrict the entry of unauthorised persons to the high-security zone and around the venue keeping in view the current situation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has asked all the government hospitals in Rawalpindi to remain alert. According to a letter to the hospitals, the Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department said that the federal government asked them to make these arrangements ahead of the SCO moot.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of the city to inspect the beautification drive ahead of the SCO moot. He stressed the need for thorough cleanliness, particularly VIP routes and Red Zone, besides the removal of encroachments from roads.

In the garrison city, the main markets of Rawalpindi – Raja Bazar – Moti Bazar – Ganj Mandi – and downtown city markets will remain open during the three days.

However, the markets, schools, wedding halls, hotels and hostels located along the main and primary routes (Rawal Road to Koral chowk) will remain closed for three days.

A security official said that 3500 police personnel will be deployed at Nur Khan Airbase and 900 police will be deployed at Islamabad International Airport, in addition to 700 traffic police officials to ensure foolproof security.

— Kashif Abbasi in Islamabad and Aamir Yasin and Mohammad Asghar in Rawalpindi contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024