Limit travel ahead of SCO, diplomats told

ISLAMABAD: The government has imposed restrictions on the movement of foreign diplomats in the lead-up to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government Council meeting next week, due to security concerns.

The CHG, which is the second highest forum in SCO, is meeting in Islamabad on Oct 15 and 16.

The restrictions, notified by the Foreign Office, apply both within the capital and for travel beyond it, as security agencies are on high alert following recent attacks targeting foreign nationals.

The Foreign Office did not comment on the specific measures, though security officials have stressed that the steps are necessary to ensure the safety of all participants and other foreigners residing in the country.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that the new restrictions limit their movement strictly to the Diplomatic Enclave for personal purposes. Diplomats are only permitted to leave the enclave for essential official business. “We have been advised to remain within the Diplomatic Enclave unless we are attending critical official engagements,” said one diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Although a significant number of diplomatic missions are situated within the enclave, with many diplomats residing inside, others are located outside its boundaries. This includes several embassies and offices of number of multilateral organisations, while a substantial number of diplomats also choose to live outside the enclave.

The security clampdown follows two recent alarming attacks targeting foreign nationals in Pakistan. On Sunday night, a convoy of Chinese workers in Karachi, employed at a local power plant, was attacked, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese nationals. Last month, a security van escorting foreign diplomats near the Malam Jabba hill resort in Swat was ambushed, claiming the life of a police cop.

The SCO meeting is being participated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Iranian first vice president Reza Aref, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and leaders from other member states. The security agencies are, therefore, determined to prevent any disruptions.

The government has deployed army troops under Article 245 of the Constitution, to bolster security measures in Islamabad from October 5 to 17.

Access to the Red Zone, where the summit venue is located, has been heavily restricted. This area houses foreign embassies, key government buildings, and other sensitive installations.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024