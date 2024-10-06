Lt Col among 13 personnel martyred in Waziristan, Kurram

PESHAWAR: Thirteen security personnel, inclu­ding an army officer, emb­r­aced martyrdom in North Waziristan and Kurram districts on Saturday, official sources said.

Besides, eight terrorists, including a key militant ‘commander’ invol­ved in the recent attack on a convoy of diplomats in Swat, were killed in clashes with security forces.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a clash took place between security forces and terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

It read that security for­ces gunned down six terrorists during an intense gun battle with them.

“However, during the int­ense fire exchange, 43-year-old Lieutenant Col­onel Mohammad Ali Sho­ukat, a resident of Fai­sa­labad, who fought galla­ntly while leading his troops from the front, embraced shahadat along with his five men,” the military’s media wing said.

Terrorists involved in attack on diplomatic convoy in Swat killed, ISPR says

The statement read that the five brave soldiers who also rendered the ultimate sacrifice include 31-year-old Lance Naik Muham­mad Ullah from Khyber, 30-year-old Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman from Lakki Marwat, 29-year-old Lance Naik Shahid Ullah from Tank, 31-year-old Lance Naik Yusaf Ali from Orkazai and 26-year-old Sepoy Jameel Ahmed, a resident of Swat.

A sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area as security forces of Pakistan were determined to wipe out the menace of militancy and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened their resolve, the ISPR said.

In another statement, the military’s media wing said that law enforcement agencies jointly carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Charbagh area of Swat where they killed two militants, including a ringleader, Atta Ullah alias Mehran, and arrested another in injured condition. The ISPR said Mehran was actively involved in numerous militant attacks in the area, including the ambush on a police vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on Sept 22.

In a separate attack, police said, seven Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries in the Barani river area of central Kurram.

Police said that terrorists, armed with automatic weapons, opened fire at the personnel when they arri­ved at the river bank to fetch water.

Police said the bodies and injured personnel were shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Tall. However, there was no official statement from the ISPR regarding the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for killing the terrorists in a successful operation in North Waziristan.

In a statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in Jannah and offered condolences to their families. The entire nation salutes the martyrs, he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari lau­­­ded the security forces for a successful operation against the terrorists. He commended the patriotic spirit of Lt Col Mohammad Ali Shou­kat and other soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of homeland.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2024