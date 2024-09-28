E-Paper | September 28, 2024

Death toll from Kurram clashes rises to 46

Published September 28, 2024

KURRAM: The death toll from tribal clashes has reached 46, with five more fatalities reported on Friday.

The local elders and authorities continued with efforts to stop the violence that erupted over a land dispute on Sept 20 and has injured 91 people from both warring tribes.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had announced a ceasefire on Thursday, but it didn’t take effect.

Kurram, a sensitive tribal region bordering Afghanistan, has reported several land disputes in the past that led to deadly sectarian clashes. Armed and in some cases, trained fighters were involved in the violence.

The provincial government recently formed a land commission to resolve land disputes between the two tribes, but it has yet to declare its decision.

A local official told Dawn that both sides were using missiles, rockets and mortars against each other in Parachinar and Sadda areas.

He said several jirgas and committees were working to restore law and order.

Police sources said the clashes had spread to Piwara, Trimengal, Kanj Alizai, Maqbal Parao Chamkani, Karhman, Sadda Balashkhel, Sangina and Khar Kali areas.

They said violence had led to the closure of educational institutions as well as suspension of traffic of the Parachinar-Peshawar Road to the trouble of locals.

On Thursday night, an ambulance, which carried a human body, was also attacked in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram region, injuring a Frontier Constabulary official, who escorted the ambulance.

The FC responded promptly, injuring two attackers.

Meanwhile, Tori and Bangash tribes from the area organised separate jirgas for the resolution of tensions.

Elders of the Tori tribe Jalal Hussain, Haji Saleem Khan and Malak Fakhar Zaram urged the government to play its due role for ending the armed clashes.

Kurram deputy commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said efforts were under way to control the situation.

He said the district administration had engaged a local jirga for facilitating negotiations between the two tribes.

The DC said several attempts had been made for a ceasefire and more such efforts were under way.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2024

