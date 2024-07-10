2 soldiers, 2 police officers martyred in intelligence-based operation in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers and as many police officers were martyred on Wednesday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Peshawar district’s Hassan Khel area, according to the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a joint IBO was conducted by security forces and the police based on the reported presence of a “high profile terrorist”.

It added that “high-value target” terrorist commander Abdul Raheem, and two other militants “were sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire.

“Raheem was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies and government had fixed head money of Rs6 million on him, as he remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, and was also responsible for martyrdom of Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah on May 26, 2024,” the ISPR said.

It added that the operation “avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice”, further saying that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants.

The ISPR said the Pakistan Army’s 34-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Idrees, a resident of Swabi district and 34-year-old Sepoy Badam Gul, a resident of Kohat district and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department’s 38-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) Tajmir Shah, a resident of Peshawar district and 34-year-old Assistant SI Muhammad Akram, a resident of Mansehra district “fought gallantly” in the IBO and were martyred.

“Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across of Pakistan and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the martyrs and said the nation stood behind security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation saluted the martyrs for the sacrifice. He also lauded the army and police for killing the three terrorists.

“KP police officers and men have made history in the war against terrorism with their precious blood,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The incident comes a day after eight people — five security officials and three children — lost their liv­es in three separate incidents in Lakki Marwat, Nor­th and South Waziri­stan districts.

A military officer was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan, while three soldiers lost their lives in an attack, and 12 others were injured in the South Waziristan district. Separately, a police officer and his three minor nephews lost their lives in Lakki Marwat district.

Nine terrorists were killed by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber and Lakki Marwat districts last week.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.