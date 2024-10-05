Govt moves to counter protests as Lahore braces for showdown

• Maryam holds marathon meetings to stop protest in its tracks; Rangers being deployed

• PTI plans to celebrate Imran’s birthday at Minar-i-Pakistan today, claims it has ‘surprise’ in store

LAHORE: A showdown between the PTI and the Punjab government in Lahore today (Saturday) appears almost certain as the party plans to hold a protest at Minar-i-Pakistan to demand a cut in inflation, independence of judiciary and release of party founder Imran Khan.

While a determined PTI is calling it a ‘do or die’ to ensure its programme goes ahead as scheduled, the government has declared that it would not tolerate any violation of Section 144 and is, therefore, prepared to clamp down on the protesters.

The government, which has successfully blocked PTI protesters in Rawal­pindi and other districts, decided to use state mac­hinery and all legal tools to crush the Lahore protest.

As part of its strategy to hold an impressive show at Minar-i-Pakistan, the central PTI leadership had instructed its Lahore chapter not to come to participate in the Islamabad D-Chowk protest on Friday to avoid arrest and save strength for the Lahore power show.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PTI Punjab acting president Hammad Azhar, who is in a self-imposed hiding, hoped Lahorites would come out in droves and reject the incumbent government’s alleged fascism.

Security measures

The Punjab government has already imposed Section 144 in Lahore, Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Attock, banning all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, rallies and protests.

Section 144 will remain in force in Lahore until Oct 8; Mianwali Oct 7; and in Rawalpindi, Sar­godha and Attock until Oct 6. Pillion riding was banned in Rawalpindi and Attock for Friday and Saturday.

The government has called nine companies of paramilitary Rangers in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Attock to perform duty on Saturday.

The Punjab government picked up some 600 PTI workers since Wednesday during police raids on party workers’ homes and offices.

All police stations in Lahore were put on high alert and instructed to patrol and arrest those found violating the ban on gatherings.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held marathon meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary and IGP, asking them for a strong crackdown against the PTI supporters coming out on roads.

A Central Control Room established at the home department continued monitoring PTI workers’ movement on Friday and would do so on Saturday.

The government has decided not to place containers at the entry and exit points of Lahore, but it plans to set up pickets and deploy Rangers to block protesters. However, reports suggest containers will be placed at the entry and exit points.

“Since the government has imposed Section 144, the police had been authorised to arrest protesters and those found marching in groups,” a senior home department official told Dawn and added that the government’s actions in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisal­abad and Mianwali had conveyed a strong message to keep Lahore calm and peaceful on Saturday.

Speaking to Dawn, PTI leader Shayan Bashir said the party’s central Punjab organisations had been activated, adding that they were keeping their plans secret to give surprise to the “fascist government”.

Since the ex-PM has given the protest call and stated that it’s time to ‘do or die’, Mr Bashir said the party had plans to celebrate Mr Khan’s birthday on Oct 5 and pass a resolution for “Haqeeqi Azadi” at the Minar-i-Pakistan ground.

PTI Lahore General Secretary Awais Younas held meetings with the party’s ground formation leaders and asserted, “Lahore batae ga, Lahore kaptaan ka hai”.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2024