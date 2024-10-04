Indian govt slammed for failure to stop stubble burning

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court asked authorities on Thursday to report back within a week on what they were doing to stop farmers from burning crop residue as smog began to pollute the air in the capital Delhi and surrounding regions, local media reported.

Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh burn crop stubble after rice is harvested around October to clear the fields before planting wheat crops.

The smoke contributes to a toxic smog that engulfs Delhi, frequently making it the world’s most polluted capital ahead of winter as calm winds and lower temperatures trap pollutants in the air.

Federal and state authorities have encouraged farmers to stop burning crop residue and penalised those who do but have not been able to fully curb the practice due to the large area involved and the hostility of farmers in some places.

“In some of the districts in Punjab and Haryana the incidents of stubble burning increased substantially as compared to 2023,” legal news website Live Law reported the court as saying. “However, all (that) the states have done is to recover nominal compensation from 42 and 45 farmers respectively.”

A government website monitoring crop burning showed about 200 fires almost every day in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh since the middle of September.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2024