Efforts under way to maintain law and order: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said serious efforts were being made to maintain law and order in the province, especially in the southern districts.

“After the improvement of the law and order situation in southern districts, more checkposts will be handed over to the police. However, before that happens, there is a need for enhancing the capabilities of police,” CM Gandapur said in a statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat on Thursday.

The chief minister said that the current conflict in Kurram tribal district was related to some groups and the provincial government was taking steps to resolve the issue peacefully.

He said the provincial government was working to resolve the problem permanently.

Mr Gandapur said negotiations were underway to address the conflict in Khyber tribal district as well and it was likely to be resolved today (Friday).

He said that people in the Mir Ali area would be compensated and the cattle market would be handed over to the residents after reconstruction.

The chief minister said that the relief department had issued directions in that respect.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024