Bushra Bibi booked in 12 cases, LHC told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 07:57am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Thursday that a total of 12 criminal cases had been registered against incarcerated Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Additional Advocate General Sattar Sahil filed a report before the court, saying 12 police cases were registered against Bushra, namely 11 in Rawalpindi and one in Attock.

A federal government’s lawyer also mentioned that a case related to Toshakhana was registered against her by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In light of the governments’ reports, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh disposed of a petition by Bushra Bibi seeking details of all undisclosed cases registered against her.

The petition contended that the petitioner had been unlawfully imprisoned despite not being required in any criminal case following her acquittal, confirmation of bail and suspension of the sentences in all previous cases registered against her. It said if the petitioner was arrested in any other case without bringing it to her knowledge, it would amount to miscarriage of justice.

The petitioner’s lawyer asked the court to order the respondents to submit a fresh list of disclosed and undisclosed cases against his client and also issue an order preventing her arrest in any such cases.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2024

