E-Paper | July 22, 2024

New Toshakhana case: Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s physical remand by 7 days

Umer Mehtab Published July 22, 2024 Updated July 22, 2024 08:41pm

An accountability court on Monday extended PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s physical remand for seven days in a new Toshakhana case.

Imran, 71, has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail for almost a year upon his conviction in four cases — two Toshakhana references, the cipher case, and the Iddat case, in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also jailed.

Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana references were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case in June.

Various courts have also acquitted him in several other cases filed against him since the events of May 9, 2023 — the day when his first arrest had caused riots across the country, following which the state launched a crackdown against him and his party.

An Islamabad district and sessions court had also recently accepted the appeals filed by Imran and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Shortly after the court acquitted him in the said case, however, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had re-arrested Imran and his spouse in a new Toshakhana case, leaving his possible release from prison hanging in the balance.

As NAB secured an eight-day remand of Imran in the Toshakhana case on July 14, the Lahore police had also “arrested” him in connection with a dozen cases, including the attack on the Corps Commander House. He is under a 10-day physical remand for investigation in the May 9 cases.

The couple had petitioned the IHC on Thursday against their remand in the Toshakhana case.

Today, the couple’s physical remand was extended by seven days in a hearing presided by Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich held at Adiala Jail.

The next hearing was set for July 29.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population calamity
Updated 22 Jul, 2024

Population calamity

Pakistan can also control its growth rate by following the examples of its peers and implementing functional family planning programmes and campaigns.
Blow to occupation
22 Jul, 2024

Blow to occupation

THE International Court of Justice has delivered a legal blow to the decades-old Israeli occupation of Palestinian...
Seeking Priya Kumari
22 Jul, 2024

Seeking Priya Kumari

PRIYA Kumari — the minor girl who vanished on Ashura in 2021 while serving water at a sabeel in Sukkur district ...
Olympics contingent
21 Jul, 2024

Olympics contingent

FROM 10 in Tokyo the last time, it is now down to seven in Paris, and split across just three disciplines. When...
Grave concerns
21 Jul, 2024

Grave concerns

PUNJAB Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s open assault on the Supreme Court for ruling in favour of the PTI in the...
Civil unrest
Updated 21 Jul, 2024

Civil unrest

The government must start putting out fires instead of fanning more flames.