New Toshakhana case: Accountability court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s physical remand by 7 days

An accountability court on Monday extended PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi’s physical remand for seven days in a new Toshakhana case.

Imran, 71, has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail for almost a year upon his conviction in four cases — two Toshakhana references, the cipher case, and the Iddat case, in which his wife, Bushra Bibi, is also jailed.

Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana references were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case in June.

Various courts have also acquitted him in several other cases filed against him since the events of May 9, 2023 — the day when his first arrest had caused riots across the country, following which the state launched a crackdown against him and his party.

An Islamabad district and sessions court had also recently accepted the appeals filed by Imran and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Shortly after the court acquitted him in the said case, however, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had re-arrested Imran and his spouse in a new Toshakhana case, leaving his possible release from prison hanging in the balance.

As NAB secured an eight-day remand of Imran in the Toshakhana case on July 14, the Lahore police had also “arrested” him in connection with a dozen cases, including the attack on the Corps Commander House. He is under a 10-day physical remand for investigation in the May 9 cases.

The couple had petitioned the IHC on Thursday against their remand in the Toshakhana case.

Today, the couple’s physical remand was extended by seven days in a hearing presided by Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich held at Adiala Jail.

The next hearing was set for July 29.