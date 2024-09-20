ICC delegation satisfied with preparations for Champions Trophy 2025

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation on Friday expressed satisfaction with preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan next February, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

According to the draft schedule of the Champions Trophy, India are slated to play all their matches in Lahore.

Political tensions between India and Pakistan have kept their cricket teams from playing bilateral series against each other since they last met for three One-day Internationals on the former’s home soil in 2012.

In July, a massive fund worth Rs12.80 billion was approved to upgrade the Gaddafi Stadium, the National Stadium, and the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The approval for purchasing a 5.8-kanal plot near the Gaddafi Stadium was completed to build a hotel in the near future for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to accommodate international and domestic teams during their professional activities.

On Friday, a detailed discussion on security arrangements for the tournament also took place in the meeting.

The ICC delegation included Sarah Edgar, Aun Muhammad Zaidi, Wasim Khan, David Musker, and Mansoor Manj, while the PCB delegation included Usman Wahla, Khalid Mehmood, and Salma Mesud, the APP report said, citing a statement from the PCB.

“In addition to being satisfied with preparations in Karachi and Rawalpindi, the ICC delegation also deemed the security arrangements in the two cities, as well as in Islamabad, satisfactory.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured the ICC delegation of world-class arrangements for the Champions Trophy.

He further said that the upgradation of the stadiums will be completed well before the tournament starts, and that foolproof security arrangements will be made for all participating teams.

“After the upgradation, the stadiums will be equipped with international-standard facilities, enhancing the spectators’ experience,” APP reported.