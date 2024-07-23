AGM did not have Champions Trophy on agenda, says ICC official

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Board and Annual General Meeting convened in Colombo on Monday, where discussions on next year’s ICC Champions Trophy were notably absent from the agenda.

Contrary to the speculation circulating in sections of the Pakistan media, which suggested that approvals for the budget of the Champions Trophy, to be hosted by Pakistan next year, would be granted during the meeting, an ICC spokesperson clarified to Dawn that no such matters were tabled.

“Champions Trophy was not on the agenda, and we do not comment on commercial or budgetary matters,” the official responded when reached for comment by Dawn.

The Champions Trophy, slated to return to Pakistan in February-March next year under the auspices of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), faces uncertainties amid unconfirmed participation from India. Tensions between the neighboring countries have cast a shadow over India’s involvement in the tournament.

Pakistan were previously awarded the 2009 Champions Trophy, but security concerns prompted the ICC to relocate the event to South Africa. Reports now suggest that Afghanistan may also reconsider its participation, echoing India’s stance.

The PCB, resolute in its decision to host the entire tournament domestically, has rejected suggestions for a hybrid format akin to the 2023 Asia Cup, which saw most matches of the tournament relocated to Sri Lanka last year due to security concerns.

Sources knowledgeable about the matter revealed to Dawn that the ICC is acutely aware of the financial implications should the Indian team opt out of the tournament.

India’s substantial cricket market contributes over 90 per cent of the ICC’s revenue, underscoring the stakes involved.

In the event that India declines participation and the PCB holds firm on hosting rights in Pakistan, similar to the 2009 scenario, sources speculate that financial compensations may again come into play to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, the ICC also issued a press release following Monday’s meetings, which said the body had decided to review the delivery of the recently-held T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Numerous reports have highlighted that heavy expenditures were made on the event, while the quality of the event was also compromised.

“The ICC Board confirmed that there will be a review into the delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” read the statement. “This will be overseen by three directors, Roger Twose, Lawson Naidoo and Imran Khwaja who will report back to the Board later in the year.”

The sport’s global governing body said it has formally put the cricket boards of the US and Chile “on notice” and that they two countries had

“12 months to rectify their current non-compliance with the ICC Membership Criteria”.

“Neither Member is considered to have in place a fit for purpose detailed governance and administrative structure and systems,” said the ICC. “The ICC Americas office will work with Cricket Chile to support them in remedying their non-compliance.

“The Board agreed that a Normalisation Committee comprising of Board and Management representatives will be set up to oversee and monitor USA Cricket’s compliance roadmap and the ICC Board will reserve its right to suspend or expel the Member for continued non-compliance.

The ICC also confirmed the expansion of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2030 from 12 to 16 teams.

