13 of family die after allegedly consuming poisonous milk in Khairpur, chemical report confirms

Qurban Ali Khushik Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 05:42pm

The deaths of 13 family members in Khairpur on August 19 were allegedly caused by consuming poisonous milk, a chemical report has revealed.

The report from the Chemical Laboratory Sukkur (Rohri), seen by Dawn.com on Friday, confirmed the presence of intoxicating substances and poison in the bodies of the deceased.

The incident occurred in the village of Haibat Khan Brohi near Pir Goth, Khairpur, police said, adding that the victims included Gul Baig Brohi, his wife, five sons, three daughters, and others, as per hospital sources.

According to the chemical report, Insecticide and Benzodiazepine were detected from the tests performed.

“We are thoroughly examining the medical report which confirms that the victims were poisoned,” Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Samiullah Soomro, overseeing the investigation, told Dawn.com.

“Every aspect of the case is being considered, and we will take legal action accordingly,” SSP Soomro said.

He further added, “This is a highly sensitive case, involving the deaths of innocent children among others. We will proceed with caution and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

SSP Soomro said that the postmortem revealed that toxic substances and narcotics were found in the victims’ bodies, confirming suspicions that the family members were poisoned.

An inquiry into the incident is currently underway, he said, adding that if any individual was found responsible during the investigation, strict legal action would be taken.

The mysterious deaths have left the entire village in shock, as the victims were all members of the same household, according to the SSP.

In July, a newlywed bride died after she allegedly consumed some poisonous food in the Sarband area on the outskirts of Peshawar, while the groom was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

In May, two minor children reportedly died soon after having instant noodles in Manawan, Lahore.

