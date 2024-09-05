Aurangzeb highlights opportunities to foreign investors

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb asked foreign investors on Wednesday to explore fixed-income investment opportunities in the economy.

During a meeting with a delegation of international investors, led by JP Morgan Pakistan CEO Amin Mohammad Khowaja, the minister highlighted the significant strides Pakistan has made in improving its macroeconomic indicators — including a 14 per cent rise in exports, a fall in inflation to 9.6pc, and an overall decline in the current account deficit.

He also emphasised the improvement in Pakistan’s sovereign credit ratings, a testament to the country’s stable and promising economic outlook. The minister’s confidence in Pakistan’s economic growth, underpinned by robust fiscal discipline, inflation management, and a favourable balance of payments, is a source of optimism for potential investors.

Mr Aurangzeb also elaborated on the government’s ambitious structural reforms agenda, aiming to broaden the tax base, rightsize the public sector, privatisation drive, and energy sector reforms to aid overall macroeconomic stability.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to carry forward the comprehensive reform agenda to enhance the efficiency and governance of public institutions. “These reforms are designed to create a more conducive environment for foreign investment and to ensure the economy’s long-term stability,” he noted.

The finance minister assured the delegation of the government’s full support in facilitating their investment ventures and welcomed their interest in contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth. He reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to attracting foreign investments through maintaining a business-friendly environment.

On the occasion, the delegation commended the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment and expressed optimism about the prospects of increased investment flows into Pakistan.

