E-Paper | August 27, 2024

Punjab IG told to ensure protective gear for police

Mansoor Malik Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 08:46am

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has asked the provincial pol­ice chief to ensure that the personnel posted in sensitive areas are suitably equ­i­pped with protective gear.

In a letter written to the IGP, the home secretary stated that the recent tragic incident in the katcha areas of Rahim Yar Khan had underscored the urgent need to enhance safety measures for the police personnel.

The secretary said the gravity of this incident in which 12 cops were martyred has prompted the chief minister to emphasise the importance of equipping the force with appropriate protective gear while carrying out high-risk operations.

Given the critical nature of these operations and the inherent risks involved, the home secretary said it was imperative that all regional and district police officers should ensure that their personnel are adequately protected.

“In particular, the head, neck, and chest regions of all deployed officers must be safeguarded with suitable protective equipment,” he said.

Sources say the Punjab finance department sanctions billions of rupees for the police department annually, but the officers and personnel deployed at high-risk places are not given suitable protective gear. Eventually, the chief minister had to intervene to set things right in the police department.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan attacks
27 Aug, 2024

Balochistan attacks

The centre cannot ignore Baloch voices anymore, especially those who condemn violence and want peace and genuine efforts for change.
Political games
27 Aug, 2024

Political games

THE government appears to be set on getting its way, even if it means upsetting the distribution of power envisioned...
Ugly sectarianism
27 Aug, 2024

Ugly sectarianism

AFTER a period of relative calm, a dangerous bout of sectarianism rocked Karachi on Sunday, leaving at least two men...
Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...