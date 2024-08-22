E-Paper | August 22, 2024

SHO, three other officials dismissed over Panjgur DC’s killing

Saleem Shahid Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 09:28am

QUETTA: The Director General of the Levies Force Balochistan has dismissed four Levies personnel, including SHO of Levies Khadkocha Thana for committing negligence in performing duty, following an investigation into the killing of Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch.

According to an official notification issued by the Balochistan Levies DG, the dismissed personnel include SHO Khadkocha Thana Owais Khan and three patrolling Levies men — Ejaz Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmed, and Abdul Zahir.

The notification said that these Levies officials were found to be inefficient and failed to maintain general law and order.

On the evening of Aug 12, a group of armed men set up a checkpoint and began snap-checking at Bidrang in the Khadkocha area of Mastung. It was set up before Panjgur DC Zakir Baloch along with Municipal Committee Chairman Abdul Malik Baloch and others were about to pass through the area.

Sensing the situation, his driver attempted to turn the vehicle around and escape, but the armed men opened an indiscriminate fire.

As a result of the firing, both municipal committee chairman and Panjgur DC were injured. They were later shifted to a hospital in Mastung where Zakir Baloch died during treatment.

Despite a checkpoint being just one kilometer away and a Levies station three kilometers away, the officials did not respond effectively or arrive at the scene, showing negligence.

Taking serious notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had earlier instructed the additional chief secretary (home) to conduct an immediate investigation to identify those responsible and recommend appropriate punishment. The additional chief secretary and DG Levies then directed DC Kalat to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The preliminary inquiry report found the SHO of the nearby Levies station and three others guilty of negligence. Based on the inquiry report, the DG Levies dismissed the four personnel, including the SHO, though the list of those under investigation remains extensive.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...
Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...