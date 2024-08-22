SHO, three other officials dismissed over Panjgur DC’s killing

QUETTA: The Director General of the Levies Force Balochistan has dismissed four Levies personnel, including SHO of Levies Khadkocha Thana for committing negligence in performing duty, following an investigation into the killing of Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch.

According to an official notification issued by the Balochistan Levies DG, the dismissed personnel include SHO Khadkocha Thana Owais Khan and three patrolling Levies men — Ejaz Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmed, and Abdul Zahir.

The notification said that these Levies officials were found to be inefficient and failed to maintain general law and order.

On the evening of Aug 12, a group of armed men set up a checkpoint and began snap-checking at Bidrang in the Khadkocha area of Mastung. It was set up before Panjgur DC Zakir Baloch along with Municipal Committee Chairman Abdul Malik Baloch and others were about to pass through the area.

Sensing the situation, his driver attempted to turn the vehicle around and escape, but the armed men opened an indiscriminate fire.

As a result of the firing, both municipal committee chairman and Panjgur DC were injured. They were later shifted to a hospital in Mastung where Zakir Baloch died during treatment.

Despite a checkpoint being just one kilometer away and a Levies station three kilometers away, the officials did not respond effectively or arrive at the scene, showing negligence.

Taking serious notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had earlier instructed the additional chief secretary (home) to conduct an immediate investigation to identify those responsible and recommend appropriate punishment. The additional chief secretary and DG Levies then directed DC Kalat to investigate the matter and submit a report.

The preliminary inquiry report found the SHO of the nearby Levies station and three others guilty of negligence. Based on the inquiry report, the DG Levies dismissed the four personnel, including the SHO, though the list of those under investigation remains extensive.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024