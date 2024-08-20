3 terrorists involved in Panjgur DC murder killed in Mastung IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists responsible for the martyrdom of Panjgur’s deputy commissioner were killed in an intelligence-based operation by security forces in Mastung during the early hours of August 19, the military’s media wing said.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were also responsible for the shahadat of Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Mr Zakir Ali, on 12 August 2024.”

Apart from the three dead, three more terrorists were injured after a fierce exchange of fire took place during the operation, according to the ISPR.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

“Security forces of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif commended the security forces for killing the terrorists, adding that the elements involved in terrorism should learn from the fate of the killers of DC Panjgur.

“The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism and said that the war with terrorists will continue until their complete elimination, adding that the entire country stood alongside the armed forces in their fight,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Monday’s operation comes after the Balochistan Chief Minister stated in a press conference last Thursday that intelligence information and evidence indicate that Panjgur DC was martyred by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the province on Sunday where he remarked that the prosperity and development of Balochistan were linked to sustainable peace while visiting the Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan.

For decades, the province of Balochistan has been plagued by an insurgency led by separatist groups, some fighting for independence or a greater share of the region’s mineral resources, with security forces often the target of bombings.