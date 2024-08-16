Panjgur DC killed by BLA, claims Balochistan CM

QUETTA/GWADAR: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that intelligence information and evidence indicate that the deputy commissioner of Panjgur, Zakir Baloch, was martyred by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

He said he has no sympathy for those who receive funds from “the Indian agency RAW to kill innocent people”.

The chief minister said the family of the martyred Zakir Baloch will not be left alone and the provincial government will provide a job to his widow according to her qualifications. The government will also bear educational expenses of Mr Baloch’s children.

Speaking at a press conference at the CM Secretariat, Mr Bugti condemned the killing of a woman in a hand grenade attack on Aug 13, adding that it is against the Baloch traditions to attack women.

CM, corps commander visit Zakir Baloch’s house; widow to get govt job

The chief minister said the youth must be made aware that those committing such acts are enemies of the country and they have been funded allegedly by RAW.

He said the government’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness and that a strong action will be taken against those who challenge the state’s authority.

The chief minister further said that the government has intelligence reports that the banned BLA is involved in the incident.

Referring to the situation in Chaman, he said the issue of passports for the people in Chaman has been resolved and provincial government will bear passport expenses of the Chaman people. He said Rs90 million has already been allocated for this purpose by the provincial government.

He announced that the government college in Hoshab will be named after martyred Zakir Baloch.

He appealed to the people not to be part of conspiracies, as some the youth are being pushed into a situation of hopelessness.

The chief minister claimed that three agreements were signed with the Baloch Solidarity Committee, but the committee broke all these agreements. Despite this, he said, the government has shown restraint.

He said that while the government is open to talks, it will not compromise on the state’s authority.

He said there will be no sympathy for those who are involved in acts of terrorism and those who challenge the state’s authority and kill workers and ordinary people will be dealt with harshly.

CM, corps commander’s visit

Chief Minister Bugti and Corps Commander of Quetta Rahat Nasim Khan also visited the residence of the late deputy commissioner of Panjgur and offered condolences to the father of the martyred officer and other family members on Thursday.

They prayed for high ranks of the martyred DC and said that his sacrifice for the country will never be forgotten.

Mr Bugti said the blood of martyrs like Zakir Baloch is never wasted, and they are the national heroes who have given their lives for the country and nation.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2024