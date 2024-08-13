Panjgur DC killed in attack on Quetta-Karachi highway

QUETTA: The Panjgur deputy commissioner was killed and four others injured in an attack on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, near Mastung, on Monday, according to officials.

DC Zakir Hussain Baloch was on his way to Quetta along with the Panjgur Municipal Committee chairman when unknown assailants opened fire on his official vehicle near Khadkocha, Mastung.

According to security officials, at least 15 armed men had blocked the road and were checking vehicles passing through the area.

They also tried to stop the deputy commissioner’s vehicle and opened fire when it sped away.

Two officials were seriously injured in the attack and shifted to the Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial Hospital in Mastung, where Mr Baloch succumbed to his injuries, according to the hospital’s chief executive, Dr Saeed Ahmed.

The deceased was hit by bullets in the chest and stomach, which caused internal bleeding, resulting in his death, said Dr Ahmed.

The Panjgur Municipal Committee chairman, Abdul Malik Baloch, also received multiple bullet injuries and has been shifted to Quetta for treatment.

He is the younger brother of National Party Balochistan’s chapter president Rehmat Baloch.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the attackers. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eight injured in grenade attack

In another attack, eight people, including a woman, were killed when a grenade exploded in Satellite Town, Quetta.

Officials said unknown armed men riding a motorcycle hurled the hand grenade at a police patrol vehicle in the Chalo-Barvri area.

The vehicle remained safe in the attack. The injured have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Another hand grenade attack was also reported in the city’s Sariab area late on Monday. According to officials, unknown motorcyclists attacked the Gov­ernment Girls College in Sariab Mills area. The explosion damaged the window panes of the college and nearby buildings.

