E-Paper | July 31, 2024

PTCL internet services disrupted in various cities across Pakistan

Imran Gabol | Irfan Sadozai | Umaid Ali Published July 31, 2024 Updated July 31, 2024 04:56pm

Internet services provided by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) suffered disruption across the country on Wednesday, the company said.

“PTCL network is facing data outage in various cities due to which connectivity has been affected,” PTCL spokesperson Amir Pasha told Dawn.com.

“Our teams are actively working to resolve and rectify the issue at the earliest,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson Malahat Obaid attributed the disruption to a “fault in the PTCL system”.

“Internet/broadband users may experience degraded services during peak hours,” she said, explaining that the disruption may affect PTCL users and those internet service providers using PTCL’s bandwidth.

The spokesperson added teams were currently fixing the fault while the PTA was monitoring the situation till internet/broadband services were back to normal.

Dr Shahid Farooq Alvi, president of the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Provider Association (PTAPA), also confirmed to Dawn.com that PTCL’s internet services “all over Pakistan” were not working.

He said PTCL provided 70 per cent of the internet services in the country.

“Companies were also not informed about when the system would start providing internet,” the PTAPA president said.

Global internet monitor Netblocks said “live network data [showed] a nation-scale disruption to internet connectivity in Pakistan”.

“Metrics show national connectivity at 24pc of ordinary levels, corroborating user reports of a widespread outage,” it said in a post on X.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, showed a spike in reported outages of PTCL services from around 1:30pm onwards.

This screengrab, taken at around 4pm on July 31, shows reported outages of PTCL’s internet services.
This screengrab, taken at around 4pm on July 31, shows reported outages of PTCL’s internet services.

The majority of the complaints, 73 per cent, reported “internet” problems while 23pc had reported “total blackout”.

Cities from where most of the complaints had been reported included Karachi, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan, Downdetector stated.

A perusal of X showed complaints from several users, with the PTCL replying to three of them between 11am and 1pm.

Internet services had suffered brief disruption in parts of the country in April, with Netblocks stating that operators attributed the disturbance to a “technical issue”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Time and freedom

Time and freedom

Rafia Zakaria
The benefit of immersing yourself in epochs long gone is that it immediately changes the scale at which we assess our own lives.

Editorial

Extremism unbound
Updated 31 Jul, 2024

Extremism unbound

Unless those who actually control the levers of state act with alacrity, the forces of darkness may be further emboldened.
SBP’s rate cut
31 Jul, 2024

SBP’s rate cut

THE second consecutive rate cut by the SBP underscores the fact that the central bank is relatively bullish on a...
Mountain feats
31 Jul, 2024

Mountain feats

THERE has been a flurry of activity and new records set on the summit of the ‘savage mountain’ this summer. On...
Summer of protests
Updated 30 Jul, 2024

Summer of protests

It is evident that the state’s ‘soft touch’ in dealing with the TLP has emboldened it enough that it feels it can cross unthinkable lines.
Re-profiling loans
30 Jul, 2024

Re-profiling loans

JUST when we thought that the new $7bn IMF bailout was within our grasp, the finance minister surprised the nation ...
Passport backlog
30 Jul, 2024

Passport backlog

THOUGH digitisation of the passport and CNIC application process has improved matters, bureaucratic lethargy is...