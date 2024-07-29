Govt, protesters trade blame as Gwadar’s Baloch National Gathering descends into violence

The provincial government and protesters traded blame on Monday over who was responsible for the outbreak of violence in Gwadar’s Baloch Rajee Muchi (Baloch National Gathering).

At least three people died and several were injured after participants of the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protest clashed with security personnel in different areas of the province a day ago. Despite roadblocks put in place by the authorities, a large number of people managed to make their way from across the province to Gwadar’s Marine Drive for the Baloch National Gathering.

Sources had told Dawn that two people were killed and as many injured after a convoy was stopped by the security forces at the Talar check-post. Officials had claimed that security forces were trying to defend themselves against a mob that reportedly attacked the checkpost.

Additionally, one person lost their life and eight people were injured in clashes that erupted after authorities used teargas in an attempt to disperse people gathered on Marine Drive. At least 20 people were also arrested.

Similar tensions were seen in Gwadar today as allegations were hurled from either side amid a communications blackout.

The BYC announced shutterdown and wheeljam strikes and sit-ins across the province against what it said was the “worst brutality of the state of Pakistan in Gwadar”.

It alleged that state forces “attacked the peaceful protest” and had surrounded the injured, “neither allowing them to be taken to the hospital nor giving access to the ambulance”.

“We fear that there will be many casualties if the injured are not given immediate medical attention. While hundreds of people have been forcibly disappeared from the sit-in venue and Gwadar city, several houses are being raided and ransacked,” the BYC alleged as it appealed to rights organisations and journalists to take notice.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti addressed the Balochistan Assembly and said the government had a prior agreement with the BYC that included acknowledgement of the state’s right to decide the venue for a protest or sit-in.

Bugti said the government had suggested the protest at Turbat and questioned why Gwadar was chosen when it was at the province’s “tail-end”.

“People say they (the protesters) are peaceful. Why do these peaceful [people] over their faces and how do they fire at Frontier Corps (FC)?”

He said a security official was martyred and one was injured today and cast doubt on the protesters being peaceful. He questioned whether the Constitution did not give the responsibility to protect peaceful citizens and further asked if “violent mobs can be permitted to come and run this assembly and government?”

He asked whether “violent people” should be garlanded. “The intentions of this rally were not peaceful. Their purpose is only to sabotage all those activities which benefit the people of Balochistan somehow,” Bugti added.

“Who is the one pitting the security forces against the people? Why was this protest not held in Turbat?”

Bugti reiterated the government’s offer for talks and negotiations, saying opposition lawmakers would be welcome to participate in the endeavour. “We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands no matter what measures we have to take,” he added.

He said the government would keep the province and its streets peaceful.

Bugti reiterated his offer of talks to the BYC and Dr Mahrang Baloch, saying the government was ready to accept all their demands on the condition that the government’s right to organise be recognised.

Similarly, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove issued a scathing note late at night against the BYC protesters. “The state will fulfil its constitutional responsibility, the path of violence has been adopted not by us, but by the protesters,” he claimed.

1 martyred, 16 injured by ‘violent mob’: ISPR

Meanwhile, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a “violent mob … assaulted security forces’ personnel employed for security duties in Gwadar”, leading to the martyrdom of Sepoy Shabbir Baloch, 30, resident of Sibi district.

“In addition, the unprovoked assaults by the violent protesters have resulted in injuries to sixteen soldiers, including an officer. While on the other hand, fake and malicious propaganda is being spread on social media using doctored pictures and videos by the propagandists to gain sympathy and support,” the military’s media wing added.

It said the security forces had displayed “extreme restraint to avoid unwarranted civilian casualties despite provocations”.

It added that the “violent actions of the mob are unacceptable and those responsible will be brought to justice”.

The ISPR urged citizens “not to fall prey to the propaganda, remain calm and peaceful” and to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining public safety and order.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan.”