Several detained as Gwadar protest met with teargas

Mahrang Baloch addresses protesters on Marine Drive.—Dawn

• Three dead, over half a dozen injured brought to hospitals

• Protesters vow to continue sit-in until release of their comrades

GWADAR/QUETTA: At least three people are dead and several injured after participants of a Balochistan Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protest clashed with security personnel in different areas of the province, on Sunday.

But despite roadblocks put in place by the authorities, a large number of people managed to make their way from across the province to Gwadar’s Marine Drive for the Baloch Rajee Muchi (Baloch National Gathering).

Sources told Dawn that two people were killed and as many injured after a convoy was stopped by the security forces at the Talar check-post. Officials claimed that security forces were trying to defend themselves against a mob that reportedly attacked the checkpost.

Additionally, one person lost their life and eight people were injured in clashes that erupted after authorities used teargas in an attempt to disperse people gathered on Marine Drive. At least 20 people were also arrested.

The death toll was confirmed by health authorities in Gwadar. “We have received three bodies and eight injured persons in the hospital,” a senior official told Dawn, adding that two of the injured were shifted to Turbat.

Dawn tried to contact Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove and Provincial Spokesperson Shahid Rind, but due to a communications blackout, they and other relevant officials could not be reached for comment.

Later, addressing the gathering in Gwadar, BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch and others vowed not to abandon their struggle for the rights of the Baloch people and the protection of the province’s resources.

Referring to the deaths of the people who arrived to attend the gathering, Mahrang said the killers of the Baloch people should be arrested and brought to justice.

She also demanded the release of the protesters detained by the security forces.

“Until the release of our people, the sit-in will continue at Marine Drive,” she announced.

Life derailed

Life in various areas of southern Balochistan, including Makran, came to standstill, with roads and highways leading to Gwadar blocked throughout the day. There was no traffic on the Quetta-Karachi highway, either, as authorities blocked the road due to a sit-in in Mastung. The demonstration was held to protest the firing on a convoy of protesters a day earlier, which resulted in 14 people being injured.

A complete shutter-down strike was also observed in Mastung, Kalat, Noshki, Khuzdar, Noshki, Dalbandin, Awaran, Lasbela, Chagai, Nokundi, Gwadar, Turbat, and Pasni. Likewise, BYC activists also staged sit-ins on at least 14 locations along the highways and inter-provincial roads. In Quetta, roads leading towards the Red Zone were blocked and hundreds of police and levies officials were deployed for security.

Political support for BYC

Leaders of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) and the National Party condemned the use of force against the peaceful supporters of the BYC.

BNP leader Sajid Tareen Advocate said their party would also be participating in these protests. He pointed out that people in Gwadar were still demanding potable water, urging the government to allow peaceful protests. He said the Baloch and Pashtun people were being deliberately marginalised, leading to heightened tensions and pushing people towards armed resistance.

National Party leaders Aslam Baloch and Kalsoom Niaz Baloch held the Balochistan government, led by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, responsible for the political instability in Balochistan.

Non-political forces are taking advantage of the current situation and the government is deliberately spreading unrest in Balochistan, they alleged. They claimed that a form of civil martial law was in place, and the “puppet government” was intentionally deteriorating the situation.

Separately, Amnesty International also called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately lift the internet shutdown in Balochistan, and fulfil its obligations under domestic and international human rights law to facilitate people’s right to peaceful protest by lifting the road blockades on the way to Gwadar to allow freedom of movement for protesters.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2024