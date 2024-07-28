14 injured as Baloch Yakjehti Committee convoy comes under fire in Mastung

QUETTA: Fourteen people were injured when supporters of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who were on their way to Gwadar to attend a rally on Sunday (today), came under fire in Mastung on Saturday.

While the BYC accused security forces of opening fire at their convoy, the deputy commissioner of Kalat in a press note stated that participants of the BYC march attacked a Levies checkpoint near Mastung.

BYC leader Bebarg Baloch alleged that personnel of “a law enforcement agency opened fire on our supporters” in Mastung when they were heading towards the Quetta-Karachi highway.

“At least 14 people were injured in the firing,” Bebarg said.

Five of the injured were in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

BYC, administration accuse each other of opening fire; govt places ban on rallies; Mahrang says over 200 people arrested

Mr Baloch said he himself was in the convoy when it was stopped at the Thana Sona Khan area and not allowed to travel to Mastung. He accused security agencies of using baton-charge and teargas shelling.

“But even then the convoy managed to reach the Quetta-Karachi highway. Here the forces opened fire at the crowd,” the BYC leader claimed.

Another BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch said, “Over 200 people bound for Gwadar” were arrested by security personnel.

Shahid Rind, the spokesman for the Balochistan government, denied that security forces had opened fire.

In a statement issued late on Saturday night, he said, “Some elements are trying to create a law and order situation”.

“But nobody is above the law and action will be taken against those who are out to sow strife,” he added.

The spokesman further said that the intention behind holding demonstrations in Gwadar “are clear”.

Shahid Rind said the government had conveyed to the BYC that it was ready to hold negotiations, recalling that Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had already given a policy statement on the issue in the Balochistan Assembly.

Rallies banned

The Quetta administration has imposed a ban on all types of gatherings, processions and rallies, sealing all roads leading to the Red Zone by parking containers on major roads.

According to a notification released late on Saturday night, Section 144 has been imposed in Quetta and no one would be allowed to hold rallies in the Red Zone. Containers were placed on the city’s entry and exit points, including Hazar Ganji, Lakpass, Western Bypass and the Quetta-Sibi road.

According to eyewitnesses, highways leading to Gwadar had been blocked at various points.

A BYC leader said the administration had asked the body to hold its public meeting at some other place instead of Gwadar.

Meanwhile, a press note issued by the deputy commissioner of Kalat stated that participants of the BYC march had attacked a Levies checkpoint near Mastung and resorted to “extreme violence”.

“The security forces stopped the rally three kilometres outside Mastung for negotiations. However, an armed mob which was waiting for the marchers in Mastung city opened fired on personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC). Two FC personnel and four civilians were injured,” the note said.

“The injured were shifted to Trauma Centre, Quetta, after medical aid in Mastung.”

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2024