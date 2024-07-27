US bill aims to boost India’s defence against Pakistan, China

WASHINGTON: Influential US Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill in Congress on Friday, pledging to help India combat China’s growing influence and address alleged threats from Pakistan.

The proposed US-India Defence Cooperation Act strongly supports “technology transfers” to India and urges the administration to “treat India as if it were of the same status as US allies such as Japan, Israel, South Korea, and Nato members.”

Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida who has held his seat since 2011, delivered the Republican response to President Obama’s State of the Union Address in 2013.

He ran for president in 2015, winning primaries in several states, but exited the race in 2016.

The bill requires the US administration to submit “a report to Congress on Pakistan’s use of offensive force, including through terrorism and proxy groups, against India”.

It proposes to “bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India”.

If enacted, this legislation could have significant implications for Pakistan, particularly at a time when Islamabad and Washington are working to strengthen their bilateral relationship.

Providing India with advanced weapons typically reserved for close US allies and Nato members could undermine Pakistan’s defence capabilities and constrain its ability to respond to Indian aggression in the region.

Although the bill is unlikely to advance in the current Congress, which is ending its session this year, it may be reintroduced in the next Congress, given the bipartisan support for enhancing the India-US relationship.

The bill argues that the US-India partnership is vital to countering influences from China and suggests enhancing Washington’s “strategic diplomatic, economic, and military relationship” with New Delhi.

Senator Rubio said the proposed legislation would “set a statement of policy that the US will support India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity, provide necessary security assistance to India to deter adversaries, and cooperate with India with respect to defence, civil space, technology, medicine, and economic investments.”

The bill suggests providing a limited exemption for India from CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions, which are a set of US sanctions aimed at countering Russia’s influence.

The CAATSA sanctions target Russian defence and intelligence sectors, and countries that engage in significant transactions with these sectors may face secondary sanctions.

The proposed exemption would allow India to purchase Russian equipment currently used by the Indian military without facing US sanctions.

The bill seeks a ‘Sense of Congress’ statement that “expeditious consideration of certifications of letters of offer to sell defence articles, defence services, design and construction services, and major defence equipment to India is consistent with US interests.” It notes that “it is in the interest of peace and stability (for) India to have the capabilities needed to deter threats.”

The bill seeks to authorise the Secretary of State to enter into a memorandum of understanding with India to increase military cooperation and expedite excess defence articles to India for two years. Seeking the same status for India as granted to other allies, it calls for expanding international military education and training cooperation with New Delhi.

