‘Good Taliban’ feature in KP govt-jirga talks

PESHAWAR / LAKKI MARWAT: The issue of ‘good Taliban’ — a euphemism for militants who surrendered to security forces — was one of the main items on the table when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with representatives of the 40-strong Bannu Aman Jirga.

A meeting to iron out the issues resulting from the violence during a peace rally in the district ended “on a happy note” late on Monday night, with sources saying both sides had basically agreed on all points.

A day earlier, the jirga comprising local elders and representatives of protesters had put forth 16 demands in their meeting with the district administration, which were subsequently forwarded to the KP government.

In their demands, the jirga sought an end to centres of Taliban militants who had surrendered, as well as a stop to their patrols and pickets.

40-strong Bannu Aman Jirga demands end to militant pickets and patrols; says it won’t accept military operation in province

The presence of ‘good Taliban’ groups has become a contentious topic and observers believe this issue is the thorniest of all and likely to pose a challenge for the government, both in KP and the Centre.

On Sunday, CM Gandapur issued a video message on social media and said he had pointed out at the first meeting of the apex committee that some armed men — posing as government officials or claiming to represent government agencies — were roaming the area and interfering in government affairs.

He said that he had also informed the forum that the people of the province, police and government had serious reservations over this. CM Gandapur said that he had ordered the police to immediately arrest such individuals.

‘No to Azm-i-Istehkam’

In addition to the demand for the removal of ‘good Taliban’, the iirga said they would not accept the proposed operation, namely Azm-i-Istehkam, in the province in general and Bannu in particular. It also sought night patrols by the police and action against the militants without pressure from any security agency.

Similarly, the jirga also requested the search and strike operations at houses and seminaries be carried out by police and its Counter Terrorism Department, instead of the military.

They also demanded that local police resources and strength should also be increased as well as the strengthening of the CTD.

Besides, they also demanded that Jumma Khan Road and Burma Shell Point be opened for traffic. The jirga also asked the authorities that all missing persons be presented before the court of law. In addition to this, the jirga demanded that the CTD take action against the ‘good/ bad Taliban’ without any interference by any agency.

They also demanded treatment for injured police officials at the combined military hospitals and a due share in local natural resources, especially gas and minerals. In addition to this, the jirga also calls for the restoration of internet/cellphone services. “Cops suspended due to last month’s scuffle between the Military Intelligence and police should be reinstated,” one of the demands stated. Similarly, it asked for a judicial inquiry into the death of three martyred civilians during the recent terrorist attack at the Bannu cantonment.

Bannu sit-in

On the other hand, a protest sit-in attended by thousands of people continued on the third consecutive day at Abdul Sattar Shah Chowk in Bannu.

An elder said that any agreement reached between the government and the committee would be placed before the participants of the sit-in to take them into confidence over it.

“If demands are not met, the second phase of agitation will be launched for which an announcement has been made at the protest camp,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2024