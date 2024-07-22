KP points to ‘miscreants’, Centre blames PTI for unrest in Bannu

• Jirga members to take up 16-point agenda in meeting with CM Gandapur today

• Tarar accuses party of orchestrating violence at rally, claims ‘firing by PTI men’ caused stampede

PESHAWAR / ISLAMABAD: While the provincial government blamed ‘miscreants’ for the violence that claimed at least one life during a peace rally in Bannu last week, the federal government on Sunday held the PTI — which governs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — responsible for the unrest.

A 40-member jirga — formed to smooth things over after violence marred the peace rally in Bannu — will meet KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur today (Monday) to relay the public’s concerns.

However, in a press conference over the weekend, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that some PTI members opened fire during the rally, which caused a stampede that resulted in several injuries.

In a press note issued on Sunday, the KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department said that the 40-member jirga had held negotiations with the local administration — including the commissioner, deputy commissioner, regional police officer and divisional police officer — and put forth a 16-point agenda.

“These points are now under active consideration and those which can be resolved and agreed to at the commissioner / administration level will be done so as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The statement recalled the two incidents that rocked Bannu last week, i.e. a terrorist attack on the cantonment that claimed the lives of eight security personnel and three civilians, as well as the melee at the peace rally that led to at least one death and over two dozen injuries.

Expressing “deep shock and anguish” at the two incidents, the statement from the KP government noted that on July 19, “the gathering of traders’ community along with political leaders and workers of different political parties and other organisations ended peacefully at Pretty Gate, Bannu City. Later on, the participants proceeded towards Sports Complex.”

However, it noted that “some miscreants in garb of these protesters pelted stones on the Security Forces Supply Depot, set ablaze the tents erected in place of the demolished wall of the depot and resorted to small arms fire. The police deployed there took stock of the situation and endeavoured its best to take them out of the sensitive area.”

The press note said that on July 20, KP CM Gandapur had assigned lawmakers to engage with the protest leaders and called for a formal inquiry into the incident.

“We appreciate the efforts of the jirga, and urge the general public to have faith in their elected representatives, civil adminis­tration, police and security agencies and not allow any public-enemy and enemy of state of Pakistan to exploit such sensitive situations. We further urge the general public not to pay attention to any negative propaganda and lies. Let us all move forward towards ensuring peace and prosperity in our motherland,” it concluded.

Tarar blames PTI

However, Mr Tarar did not mince words when he told reporters in Islam­abad that the PTI was always “looking for dead bodies to gain public sympathy”.

The minister rejected the inquiry commission formed by the PTI-led government in KP, claiming: “They hatched a conspiracy and tried to blame the security agencies for the incident.

They are uploading pictures of children belonging to another country on the social media and claiming that the people were martyred by direct firing of the security forces“.

He claimed that the PTI like other political parties became part of the peace rally and some of their members allegedly opened fire during the rally which caused stampede inflicting injuries to many.

He insisted that a malicious campaign had been launched on social media to portray a wrong and fabricated story in Bannu, claiming that the PTI was bent upon destabilising the country by spreading chaos and anarchy.

Mr Tarar also lashed out at PTI founder Imran Khan for resettling terrorists in the country, saying: “You have always been a Taliban apologist… you were a Taliban sympathizer…”.

Talking about a possible move to ban the party, he said that the ruling allies would be holding consultations on the issue.

Gandapur statement

In a video message issued on Sunday night, KP CM Gandapur said that he was scheduled to meet with local elders to discuss the Bannu issue on Monday, adding that they would address the public concerns and would meet their expectations.

However, he said that he had pointed out in the first meeting of the apex committee that some armed men – posing as government officials or claiming to represent government agencies – were roaming the area and interfering in government affairs.

He said that he had also informed the forum that the people of the province, police and government had serious reservations over this.

Mr Amin said that he has also ordered police to immediately arrest such individuals.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2024