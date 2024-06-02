Today's Paper | June 02, 2024

Eight drown as boat sinks in Afghanistan

AFP Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 07:52am

KABUL: Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday revised the death toll of a boat accident down to eight after earlier reporting 20 people had drowned in a river crossing.

“Eight people were killed and two people are still missing after a boat sank in Basawul area of Momand Dara district of Nang­arhar province,” provincial information department head Quraishi Badloon said in a post on X.

Badloon, the governor’s office and other Nangarhar officials initially said 20 people, including women and children, were killed on Saturday morning when a motorboat sank during a river crossing.

In his post later on Saturday, Badloon said 16 people had been rescued by civilians and authorities, some 10 of whom were injured, with several taken to hospital.

The boat had been overloaded with passengers, causing water to overflow and stop the engine, said provincial deputy governor Saeed Ahmad Banawri, according to a post on X by the governor’s media office.

Residents in the area regularly cross the river using boats often in poor condition, as there is no nea­rby bridge, local media reported.

Banawri said the river had swelled from recent rains, making crossings more challenging.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024

