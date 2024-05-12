Today's Paper | May 12, 2024

Action against illegal fishing, trawling demanded in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 10:00am

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution demanding the provincial government to take strict measures to stop illegal fishing and trawling in province’s waters.

The resolution also called for initiating action against officials of the fisheries department and other individuals involved in this illegal business.

The resolution was moved by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman of Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) during the session on Saturday, which was presided over by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Speaking on the resolution,

Mr Rehman said as a fisherman, he was aware of the impact of illegal trawling and fishing in Balochistan waters.

Balochistan PA passes resolution for action against fisheries dept officials

Fishermen have been deprived of at least 15 different species of fish due to the use of banned nets and other equipment installed in the large trawlers, he added.

The HTM leader also mentioned that illegal trawling not only depletes Balochistan’s waters of different kinds of fish but also causes a loss of over Rs70 billion annually.

“The federal government institutions are patronising the trawling mafia,” Mr Rehman claimed, adding the authorities have rendered the fisheries department redundant by providing outdated boats and incompetent staff recruited on a political basis.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, while supporting the resolution, said the provincial government was developing a fisheries policy.

Under this policy, trackers would be installed on every boat entering the sea for fishing.

He disclosed that the government was also making efforts to amend the fisheries act, which would not only benefit fishermen but also increase the GDP.

“The government is giving fisheries the status of an industry, and people affiliated with it will be declared labourers,” Mr Buledi said.

Home Minister Ziaullah Lang­ove mentioned that the Baloc­histan chief minister had issued orders to stop illegal trawling.

“Illegal trawling in Balochistan waters will be stopped within one month as the chief minister has assigned this task to me.”

PPP MPA Mina Majeed Baloch, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, National Party’s Khair Jan Baloch and JUI-F’s Syed Zafar Agha also supported the resolution.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2024

