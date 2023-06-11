Strategy soon to protect migrant workers’ rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is evolving a World of Work Crisis Response Strategy to effectively respond to crises with a focus on preserving jobs and employment, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi announced on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi Dialogue in Geneva.

The ADD brings together countries that protecting the rights of migrant workers is a shared responsibility of both labour-sending and labour-receiving countries. The topic was inter-regional cooperation between the states for safe, orderly and regular migration of workers and ensuring Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), Business and Human Rights, according to an official announcement issued on Saturday.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) hosted the event. Pakistan chairs the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) since October 2021, which focuses on protecting migrant workers’ rights. The minister along with the secretary Workers Welfare Fund is visiting Geneva to represent Pakistan.

Mr Turi said Pakistan is developing the strategy in collaboration with the ILO office in Islamabad. This strategy aims to provide essential guidance to all stakeholders, both at the federal and provincial levels, on how to effectively respond to crises with a focus on preserving jobs and employment, he further said.

He added that this strategy recognises the need to prepare and respond effectively to different types of emergencies or disruptions that may impact the world of work, such as natural disasters, economic downturns, health crises, or other unforeseen events.

The key objective of this strategy is to safeguard the rights and well-being of workers, promote job security, and ensure the resilience and sustainability of the labour market during times of crisis.

It involves proactive measures and policies that can mitigate the adverse effects of a crisis on employment, income, and social protection. The minister informed the meeting that Pakistan has recently launched the fourth phase of the Decent Work Country Programme 2023-27, with the technical assistance of the ILO. “We hope that the priorities outlined in the programme will be jointly addressed by the three constituents, with the technical support of the ILO”, he said.

Mr Turi said the decent work programme aims to promote a just transition to a more inclusive and socially just world of work in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2023