DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2023

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for T20 series in Sharjah from March 25

AFP Published March 8, 2023 Updated March 8, 2023 10:18am

KABUL: Afghanistan announced on Tuesday it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 Inter­nationals in Sharjah later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbours.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said their home season will start with the series against Pakistan.

“Afghanistan’s international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah on March 25, 27 and 29,” said a ACB release.

Afghanistan was due to start its season with a One-day International series against Australia in March this year but Cricket Australia (CA) refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country.

CA had also refused to host Afghanistan for a Test match in November 2021 for the same reason.

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf welcomed Pakistan’s decision to play his team.

“We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board’s willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for the two neighbouring countries,” Ashraf said in the statement.

Afghanistan have played Pakistan in three T20 Internationals and four ODIs in multi-national events — without any win so far — but this will be the first bilateral series between the two countries.

Our Sports Reporter from Lahore adds: Meanwhile, chairman of the PCB Interim Management Committee Najam Sethi welcomed the series.

“I am delighted that the inaugural Pakistan versus Afghanistan T20I series will be played later this month in a city that has a large expat community and which has always supported cricketers from both the countries,” a PCB press release quoted Sethi as saying.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judging judges
Updated 08 Mar, 2023

Judging judges

For the man like Nisar who exercised sweeping powers at the time to now excuse himself as ‘merely human’ does not seem enough.
EmbraceEquity
08 Mar, 2023

EmbraceEquity

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day celebrates the achievements of women in their battle for gender equality; of course,...
Sheer hooliganism
08 Mar, 2023

Sheer hooliganism

AN ugly incident on the Punjab University campus in Lahore on Monday is illustrative of the vulgar display of power...
Out of ideas
Updated 07 Mar, 2023

Out of ideas

Targeting a major leader like Imran ahead of polls can increase instability among the citizens.
Bolan bombing
07 Mar, 2023

Bolan bombing

EVEN in relatively better times, violence has never been far from the surface in Balochistan. Now, as political ...
Land irregularities
07 Mar, 2023

Land irregularities

THE Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has sought the land acquisition records of several housing schemes ...