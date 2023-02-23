DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2023

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise by $66m

Reuters | Dawn.com Published February 23, 2023 Updated February 23, 2023 09:35pm

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by $66 million to $3.258 billion in the week ending February 17, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The SBP said total liquid foreign reserves stood at $8.726 billion.

Pakistan, which is a $350bn economy, is facing economic turmoil, with a balance of payment crisis and only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover three weeks of imports.

Islamabad is expecting external financing inflows after a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is finalised, something that is likely this month. If the IMF deal is done and approved by its board, that will issue a $1bn funding that will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral inflows.

A well-placed source told Dawn that Pakistan and IMF will sign the staff-level agreement on Feb 28. This will be followed, according to the source, by the IMF executive board meeting expected in the first week of March.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday that the board of the China Development Bank (CDB) had approved a loan facility of $700m for Pakistan.

The minister said that the central bank was expected to receive the money this week, which would help shore up the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

NAB chief’s exit
23 Feb, 2023

NAB chief’s exit

AFTAB Sultan, whom Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had described last July as “a man of impeccable integrity,...
Barkhan outrage
Updated 23 Feb, 2023

Barkhan outrage

There can be no place for private jails in a state that supposedly adheres to constitutional order.
Changing politics
23 Feb, 2023

Changing politics

CHAUDHRY Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI betrays his desperation to stay relevant in Punjab’s rapidly...
Disparity in society
Updated 22 Feb, 2023

Disparity in society

The IMF chief’s statement about Pakistan shows that differences between the two sides are far from settled.
Terrorism coverage
22 Feb, 2023

Terrorism coverage

AS Pakistan faces a resurgent wave of terrorism, important questions need to be discussed about how the media covers...
Silencing sexist vitriol
22 Feb, 2023

Silencing sexist vitriol

THE political arena has become an increasingly crass and ugly place, where invective has overtaken debate, and basic...