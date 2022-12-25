DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 25, 2022

5 security men martyred in Chaman, Turbat

Saleem Shahid Published December 25, 2022 Updated December 25, 2022 07:55am

QUETTA: Five security personnel were martyred and one was injured in separate attacks in Chaman and Turbat on Saturday, police and official sources have confirmed.

Official sources said unknown militants attacked a vehicle of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) in the Dannuk Gogdan area of Turbat in Kech district.

The FC personnel engaged the attackers and after a heavy exchange fire, four embraced martyrdom, including a subedar.

The martyred and injured soldiers were shifted to the Turbat district hospital.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Azhar Hussian, Sepoy Zulfiqar Ali, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Naik Sajidullah while Naik Suleman was injured.

An operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers.

In a separate attack, a Levies soldier was martyred after unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire in the border town of Chaman, police said.

The soldier, who was later identified as Bashir Ahmed, was on duty at College Road at the time of the attack, according to the police.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries on the spot after receiving multiple bullets, the police added.The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2022

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamabad LG delay
25 Dec, 2022

Islamabad LG delay

THE sad fact is that many of our ‘committed democrats’ are working very hard to ensure that elections to the...
Dry-cleaned politicians
Updated 25 Dec, 2022

Dry-cleaned politicians

Neutralising legal challenges leaves little doubt about the PDM parties’ intent behind ‘reforming’ NAB laws.
Some good news
25 Dec, 2022

Some good news

IT should be a moment of pride for the country that the film Joyland has become the first Pakistani film to be...
Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...