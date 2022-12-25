5 security men martyred in Chaman, Turbat

QUETTA: Five security personnel were martyred and one was injured in separate attacks in Chaman and Turbat on Saturday, police and official sources have confirmed.

Official sources said unknown militants attacked a vehicle of Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) in the Dannuk Gogdan area of Turbat in Kech district.

The FC personnel engaged the attackers and after a heavy exchange fire, four embraced martyrdom, including a subedar.

The martyred and injured soldiers were shifted to the Turbat district hospital.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Azhar Hussian, Sepoy Zulfiqar Ali, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Naik Sajidullah while Naik Suleman was injured.

An operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers.

In a separate attack, a Levies soldier was martyred after unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire in the border town of Chaman, police said.

The soldier, who was later identified as Bashir Ahmed, was on duty at College Road at the time of the attack, according to the police.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries on the spot after receiving multiple bullets, the police added.The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

