2 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 25, 2022 Updated September 25, 2022 07:28pm

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan district’s Esham area on Saturday because of an improvised explosive device, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The statement issued today (Sunday) from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 42-year-old Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal from Attock and 38-year-old Naik Hussain Ahmed from Okara.

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the ISPR statement reads.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his regret and sorrow over the incident and prayed for the martyrs and their families.

“The martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country are the benefactors of the nation,” Alvi said.

Last week, a sepoy was martyred after “terrorists from Afghanistan” opened fire on army troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district.

On September 13, three soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

Justice
Sep 25, 2022 07:20pm
RIP. Ruthless Freedom fighters. Hope SS will make peace with them and end this madness.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 25, 2022 07:44pm
Please concentrate on securing the borders and the lives of our jawans instead of facilitating regime change. In democracies, only the party with the biggest mandate has the right to form a Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 25, 2022 07:51pm
Daily casualties, unless we mend relations with Afghanistan, Iran and India, this will never stop
Reply Recommend 0

