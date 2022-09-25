2 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan district’s Esham area on Saturday because of an improvised explosive device, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The statement issued today (Sunday) from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 42-year-old Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal from Attock and 38-year-old Naik Hussain Ahmed from Okara.

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area,” the ISPR statement reads.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his regret and sorrow over the incident and prayed for the martyrs and their families.

“The martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of the country are the benefactors of the nation,” Alvi said.

Last week, a sepoy was martyred after “terrorists from Afghanistan” opened fire on army troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district.

On September 13, three soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.