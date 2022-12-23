DAWN.COM Logo

One policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10; TTP claims responsibility

Dawn.com Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 03:45pm
<p>Rescue workers and police officers gather at the site of a suicide car bombing in Islamabad on December 23, 2022.—Reuters/Waseem Khan</p>

Rescue workers and police officers gather at the site of a suicide car bombing in Islamabad on December 23, 2022.—Reuters/Waseem Khan

<p>Rescue workers and police officers gather at the site of a suicide car bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan December 23, 2022. — Reuters</p>

Rescue workers and police officers gather at the site of a suicide car bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan December 23, 2022. — Reuters

<p>A screengrab of the wreckage of a vehicle that went off near Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4.—DawnNewsTV</p>

A screengrab of the wreckage of a vehicle that went off near Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4.—DawnNewsTV

A policeman was martyred and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector on Friday, police officials said.

Television footage showed the fiery wreckage of a vehicle with a large number of police personnel combing the scene. Shortly afterwards, the Islamabad Police declared a “red alert” in the city.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha, the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard at 10:15am in the area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle, the couple came out of the car. The long-haired man, while being checked by the officers, went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing at the crime scene alongside Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Chattha said a police officer of the Eagle Squad was martyred in the blast while four others officers were injured. He lauded the police for “saving Islamabad from a major foul play”.

Meanwhile, the joint executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Dr Iqbal Durrani, told Dawn.com that two bodies and five injured policemen had been brought to the hospital.

Separately, in an interview with Geo News, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that “two terrorists” were killed in the blast.

“The vehicle used in the blast was registered in Chakwal. The car entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi […] it was packed with explosives and headed for a high-value target in the capital,” he said.

Sanaullah added that had the car reached its target, it would have caused heavy losses.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released on Friday.

Earlier in a tweet, the Islamabad police identified the slain officer as Head Constable Adeel Hussain. It said that terrorists had been targeting police for some time to demoralise law enforcement personnel.

In another tweet, the police said that diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic at Service Road East of Sector I-10/4. It advised citizens to use Service Road West of Sector I-10/4 as an alternate and stay away from the blast site.

Red alert issued

Immediately after the blast was reported, the Islamabad inspector-general issued orders for a “security red alert” across the city.

In a tweet, the police said strict action will be taken against vehicles with “non-specimen” number plates, adding that no one will be allowed to carry arms.

It also advised residents to carry documents of identification while travelling.

A day ago, Islamabad police issued a statement, saying its Eagle Squad had checked 2,024 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles as part of a security measure, especially in the aftermath of a new wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast and sought a report from authorities.

“Due to the timely action of the law enforcement agencies, the nefarious plan of terrorists to shed the blood of innocent people has been foiled,” the premier said in a statement.

He ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

A police officer stands inside cordoned-off area after a suicide car bombing in Islamabad, on December 23, 2022.—Reuters/Waseem Khan
A police officer stands inside cordoned-off area after a suicide car bombing in Islamabad, on December 23, 2022.—Reuters/Waseem Khan

The premier also directed the Islamabad police chief to recognise the courage shown by law enforcers in confronting terrorists and award certificates of appreciation to those who showed “extraordinary bravery”.

“We will rid our country of all such elements who are the enemies of Pakistan and murderers of innocent people,” he vowed, adding that the nation will continue the war against terrorism.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policeman.

In a statement issued after the blast, he paid tribute to the “brave men of Islamabad police”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Islamabad was secured from a “big disaster” today. “ Adeel Hussain and the injured comrades who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty are heroes of the nation.“

She tweeted that Pakistan’s salvation and prosperity lay only in freedom from terrorism.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Asad Umar said the presence of a “suicide bomber” in Islamabad signified that the country was moving towards destruction at a rapid pace.

“Terrorism is already spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the economy and public order have been destroyed — in which direction are they leading the country in their greed for power?” he tweeted.

Condemning the blast, Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Ali Khan said the seriousness of the situation could be gauged from the fact that “terrorists have reached Islamabad”.

In a tweet, the ANP leader said rulers and law enforcers must take stock of the situation and adopt measures accordingly.

“Terrorists had been organising here [in Islamabad] for the last 3 years, and now even the capital is not safe,” he claimed, adding that the situation could get worse if the counter-terrorism measures planned after the APS attack were not implemented.

Khan called upon the government to take urgent steps for training and facilities of local police, saying “they are our frontline fighting force”.

Additional reporting by Tahir Khan

Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sheeraz Mirjat
Dec 23, 2022 11:28am
Thugs protect Pakistan as good Taliban are in aggressive mood.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Dec 23, 2022 11:28am
back to square one. sad state of affairs
Reply Recommend 0
Suba
Dec 23, 2022 11:29am
TTP will take revenge for the loss of 33 fighters
Reply Recommend 0
Feda Ali shah
Dec 23, 2022 11:36am
Mean while our defenders are protecting the goner house and some busy making videos and audios.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu bakr
Dec 23, 2022 11:37am
Imran Niazi was so happy when Talibans toppled Afghan government. “Afghans have broken shackles of slavery”. Afghanistan is once again safe haven for terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Boo Ali
Dec 23, 2022 11:40am
Such acts of violence is expected to rise in the coming days as the security establishment is struggling to gain its lost nonexistent credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Dec 23, 2022 11:46am
Seal the Afghan border permenantly, else keep counting the bodies. They are Thankless people. It was a mistake to bring them in during the Russian invasion.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Dec 23, 2022 12:04pm
Suicide is the only way out
Reply Recommend 0
alphaMay
Dec 23, 2022 12:06pm
Thanks to regime change operation. Default and vulnerable Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Aj baloch
Dec 23, 2022 12:08pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Ignorance requires treatment
Dec 23, 2022 12:11pm
This happens when unelected criminals run govt!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Dec 23, 2022 12:14pm
Terrorist are attacking and those who are supposed to act promptly are busy with politics
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 23, 2022 12:31pm
Indian agents?
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Dec 23, 2022 12:40pm
Good, now the bad days are coming back. Thank you Bajwa and PDM for bringing the country to this stage. Still they will try their best to run away from elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid
Dec 23, 2022 12:47pm
@Suba, 33 terrorist not fighters
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 23, 2022 12:48pm
Pti still trying to cash this situation is discusting.They created chaos and went soft on talibans and now they are trying to attach it to elections.Shame on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Dec 23, 2022 12:53pm
Who will you blame now ? Afghanistan or India ?
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Dec 23, 2022 12:53pm
KP govt's incompetence has put Islamabad at risk.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Dec 23, 2022 12:55pm
because of Political Instability , TTP is taking advantage
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Dec 23, 2022 01:35pm
@Aragon, Both are deserving of blame.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 23, 2022 01:35pm
LEAs are actively participating in politics. While terrorists have reached our capital. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Dec 23, 2022 01:35pm
Failed and planted government - whenever they are in power, Pakistan suffers.
Reply Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Dec 23, 2022 01:36pm
Don't expect criminal government to stop criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
dat
Dec 23, 2022 01:42pm
@Aragon, we will blame everyone but will not blame ourselves.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 23, 2022 01:44pm
Enemy at the Gate.
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Dec 23, 2022 01:47pm
Is this the work of RAA from India?
Reply Recommend 0

