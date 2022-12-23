DAWN.COM Logo

One policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10: police

Dawn.com Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 12:37pm
<p>A screengrab of the wreckage of a vehicle that went off near Islamabad’s Sector I-10/4.—DawnNewsTV</p>

A policeman was martyred and at least six people — including four police officers and two civilians — were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector on Friday, police officials said.

Television footage showed the fiery wreckage of a vehicle with a large number of police personnel at the scene.

According to Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha, the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard at 10:15am in the area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle, the couple came out of the car. The long-haired man, while being checked by the officers, went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing at the crime scene alongside Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Chattha said a police officer of the Eagle Squad was martyred in the blast while four others officers were injured. He lauded the police for “saving Islamabad from a major foul play”.

Meanwhile, the joint executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Dr Iqbal Durrani, told Dawn.com that two dead bodies and five injured policemen had been brought to the hospital.

Later in a tweet, the Islamabad police identified the slain officer as Head Constable Adeel Hussain. It said that terrorists had been targeting police for some time to demoralise law enforcement personnel.

In another tweet, the police said that diversions had been placed for both sides of traffic at Service Road East of Sector I-10/4. It advised citizens to use Service Road West of Sector I-10/4 as an alternate and stay away from the blast site.

Condemnations

In a statement issued immediately after the blast, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the blast and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the policeman.

He also paid tribute to the “brave men of Islamabad police”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Islamabad was secured from a “big disaster” today. “ Adeel Hussain and the injured comrades who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty are heroes of the nation.“

She tweeted that Pakistan’s salvation and prosperity lay only in freedom from terrorism.

PTI leader Asad Umar said the presence of a “suicide bomber” in Islamabad signified that the country was moving towards destruction at a rapid pace.

“Terrorism is already spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the economy and public order have been destroyed — in which direction are they leading the country in their greed for power?” he tweeted.

A day ago, Islamabad police issued a statement, saying its Eagle Squad had checked 2,024 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles as part of a security measure, especially in the aftermath of a new wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“It will be ensured that no incident of law and order or terrorism takes place in the city. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police and inform about suspected people,” a police spokesperson had said.

Moreover, police in a statement said they were ready to deal with any issue and the FC has been deployed in the city to support the police.

Sheeraz Mirjat
Dec 23, 2022 11:28am
Thugs protect Pakistan as good Taliban are in aggressive mood.
ahmad
Dec 23, 2022 11:28am
back to square one. sad state of affairs
Suba
Dec 23, 2022 11:29am
TTP will take revenge for the loss of 33 fighters
Feda Ali shah
Dec 23, 2022 11:36am
Mean while our defenders are protecting the goner house and some busy making videos and audios.
Abu bakr
Dec 23, 2022 11:37am
Imran Niazi was so happy when Talibans toppled Afghan government. “Afghans have broken shackles of slavery”. Afghanistan is once again safe haven for terrorists.
Boo Ali
Dec 23, 2022 11:40am
Such acts of violence is expected to rise in the coming days as the security establishment is struggling to gain its lost nonexistent credibility.
Arshad
Dec 23, 2022 11:46am
Seal the Afghan border permenantly, else keep counting the bodies. They are Thankless people. It was a mistake to bring them in during the Russian invasion.
Khalid Kundi
Dec 23, 2022 11:49am
This act shows a few things. -Security agencies are cluless. -Security agencies are fully aware and a likely party. -Pakistan is not the priority. -Pakisatnis have never been a priority. -Looks like an attempt to divert attention from the political turmoil.
