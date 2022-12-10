DAWN.COM Logo

One dead, 7 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Awaran

Ghalib Nihad Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 04:31pm
<p>A blast was reported outside a shopping mall in Balochistan’s Awaran on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

At least one person lost his life and seven were injured when an explosive went off outside a shopping mall in Balochistan’s Awaran district on Saturday, police said.

Ali Akbar, an official of the Awaran police station, told Dawn.com that early investigations suggest that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

He added that the wounded, which include women and children, have been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in a statement issued immediately after the blast, condemned the incident and extended condolences for the deceased.

He directed the authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

“Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent children and other citizens including women. The people of Balochistan look at these perpetrators with hatred,” Bizenjo said, adding that terrorists who “create an atmosphere of terror” were the enemies of the province.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on Home Mir Ziaullah Langove has instructed authorities to expedite relief work at the blast site.

“An attack on innocent citizens is the most cowardly act and no religion in the world allows it,” he said, adding that the entire nation was united to eradicate terrorism from every part of the country.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

