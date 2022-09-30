DAWN.COM Logo

At least one killed, 20 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu

Ghalib Nihad Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 01:02pm
<p>People gather at the site of a blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu on Friday following the explosion. — DawnNewsTV</p>

At least one person was killed and 20 injured in an explosion in the main market of Balochistan’s Kohlu district on Friday.

According to the medical superintendent of the Kohlu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Asghar Marri, more than 21 patients were brought to the facility.

“One person has died while 10 patients are in critical condition. We have referred them to Dera Ghazi Khan,” he told Dawn.com.

Marri added that the remaining patients were being treated at the Kohlu hospital.

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marri told Dawn.com that a medical emergency had been imposed at the hospital and timely aid was being provided to the injured people.

“If the condition of the injured worsens, they will be shifted to Multan,” he added.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies cordoned off the site of the incident but details about the nature of the blast were yet to be confirmed.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove, in a statement, strongly condemned the blast and sought a report from the Kohlu deputy commissioner.

He said terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their “nefarious purposes”.

Langove issued directives to provide the “best possible treatment” to the injured. The adviser also expressed his condolences to the heirs of the dead and the injured persons.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

