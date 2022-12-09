DAWN.COM Logo

Sindh police take Azam Swati into custody from Quetta, says lawyer

Ghalib Nihad Published December 9, 2022 Updated December 9, 2022 08:25pm
<p>PTI Senator Azam Swati at the Balochistan high Court on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Senator Azam Swati was handed over to the Sindh police in Quetta on Friday, his lawyer said, hours after the Balochistan High Court (BHC) directed the police to quash all five first information reports (FIRs) registered against him in the province over his controversial tweets against top military officials and release him if he was not booked in any other cases.

Swati’s lawyer Advocate Iqbal Shah confirmed the development to Dawn.com.

The Sindh and Balochistan police did not respond with a comment when approached by Dawn.com.

PTI leaders lashed out at the news with the party’s provincial president Qasim Suri saying the party was in the process of quashing the remaining FIRs against Swati after the BHC order when the Sindh police “abducted him in their special plane and took him to an unknown location”.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s plane went to Quetta to collect Swati and the senator was arrested on the same charges the BHC had quashed.

Chaudhry claimed Swati was brought to Larkana and then moved to Qambar Shahdadkot.

“These are the human rights of a senior politician and senator of Pakistan.”

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said: “The law is being buried every day.”

PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari said that it seemed from the treatment being meted out to Swati that “his use of a few intemperate words is the greatest threat to Pakistan’s security and not terrorism or Indian military ambitions”.

Swati — who was arrested in Islamabad by the Federal Investigation Agency on November 27 for the second time in less than two months over strongly worded tweets about senior military leaders — was booked under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca), which deals with offences against the dignity of a person.

Separately, he was also nominated in multiple FIRs in Balochistan and Sindh for using “derogatory language” and “provoking the people against the army”.

Following his arrest, Swati was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security last Friday after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police. The senator was subsequently remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday.

A day later, his son, Osman Swati, approached the BHC against the FIRs registered against the senior Swati and the court had restrained the provincial government and authorities from registering any more FIRs against the senator.

Court orders quashing FIRs

Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar resumed hearing Osman’s plea earlier today and reprimanded the police for registering multiple cases against Swati.

“Does the Balochistan IG (inspector general of police) know about the registration of these five cases?” he questioned.

Police informed the judge that the IG did not know about the FIRs.

Following that, Justice Kakar observed that further extension in Swati’s remand was not required and asked, “On what basis was his first remand approved?”

When police reiterated the judge’s observation that Swati remand was not needed any longer, Justice Kakar remarked: “Why do police take steps because of which they and the court have to hide their faces?”

He then directed police to quash all FIRs registered against the senator in the province and release him if he was not booked in any other cases.

Swati was not presented before the court today, but Advocate General Asif Reki, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Asad Nasir and Swati’s son, Osman, attended the hearing.

Arrests over tweets

Swati was first arrested by the FIA on charges of posting controversial tweets about the armed forces in October and was later released on bail.

The senator has alleged since that he was tortured in custody and demanded the removal of two military officials, one of whom he used foul language against in his tweet on November 26.

On November 27, the FIA arrested Swati for the second time over a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets […] against state institutions”.

The arrest came after an FIR was registered by the FIA on the complaint of the state through Islamabad Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Technical Assistant Aneesur Rehman.

The complaint was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (Peca) which deals with offences against dignity of a person as well as Sections 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier from his duty),500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (defamation and printing of content deemed defamatory), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, separate FIRs were registered against the PTI leader in Balochistan and Sindh as well.

Following his arrest in November, the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) prohibited media coverage of Swati on all satellite TV channels.

A day after his arrest, an Islamabad court sent the senator on 14-day judicial remand and he was later taken to Balochistan.

This was after Swati moved a petition before the Islamabad High Court against shifting him outside the jurisdiction of the federal capital in view of the multiple cases filed against him.

The plea requested the court to restrain the res­p­­ondent authorities from handi­ng over Swati to the Sindh or Balochistan pol­ice until the record was produced before the court.

On Thursday, also sought an exemption from in-person appearance at the court on grounds of health and security.

farhan
Dec 09, 2022 12:24pm
good now the army needs to pay for what they did to him
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 09, 2022 12:34pm
Good step. Treat him fairly and punish him appropriately so that ppl trust our justice system more than ever, or we are doomed as a society.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Dec 09, 2022 12:35pm
Register FIR, apprehend then release, register FIR, apprehend then release, people, are fed up with these dirty games played by the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Umerooo
Dec 09, 2022 12:36pm
Our patriotic Army is doing all kinds of political engineering and torturing people.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 09, 2022 12:42pm
Good decision by BHC. Hopefully, they took an independent decision without any outside interference.
Reply Recommend 0
Asmat Jamal
Dec 09, 2022 12:43pm
Finally Justice prevails in 1% republic
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Dec 09, 2022 12:47pm
Senator Azam Swati is an elderly person and it is time for him to take rest after a long ordeal. He should be thankful to Balochistan High Court directed to police to quash all five FIRs registered against him in the province over his controversial tweets against top military officials and release him if he was not booked in any other cases. Azam Sawati must think twice before writing another tweet against the establishment and should apply his mind whether he has done any thing good for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulabi Peerni
Dec 09, 2022 01:07pm
Video shooting completed.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 01:10pm
Finally glimmer of hope with change of the cane and command. Things will get better, InshAllah.
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
Dec 09, 2022 01:10pm
Courts must realize their powers. No one should be above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 09, 2022 01:10pm
I hope the other courts don't have to hide their faces too. It is time that people who file such FIRs are charged and prosecuted for wasting courts' time and taxpayers money, they should pay all the costs incurred.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 09, 2022 01:13pm
The tide is turning. It will take time for the clouds of darkness to recede.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 09, 2022 01:15pm
Why don't the judiciary send behind the bars all the politicians, establishment for peace and tranquility in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 09, 2022 01:18pm
Not only the individuals who file such FIRs should be held accountable by the Courts but those under whose instructions such mischief things are done should be prosecuted even if they hold high offices
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 09, 2022 01:24pm
This man must be treated as per the rules. This guy is advised to act like man and not weep like women during the course of fair trial.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Dec 09, 2022 01:24pm
Finally justice against this corrupt regime
Reply Recommend 0
Zahud Buzdar
Dec 09, 2022 01:28pm
I am against PTI.. but it is absolutely illegal use of law in this case of Azam sawati for a tweet.. it is basic right of every person to share his views of he has any difference
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Dec 09, 2022 01:37pm
This old man used foul language and FIRs where logged against him and his arrests were not allowed to be shown on TV. Yet, people have been killed and shot at and no FIRs are logged properly. So, the Police are not independent, the security forces are not independent, the Media is not independent, the Senators are brought and sold. Is this Pakistan where "sick" convicted criminals are roaming London and holidaying in Europe, waiting for court ruling in their favour to return and hold elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Dec 09, 2022 01:45pm
Swati dant keep quiet. Will end up in next trouble soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Dec 09, 2022 01:49pm
Finally, he will be able to get dressed.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 09, 2022 01:50pm
and when are we going to charge those who had the senator arrested? the people who hide behind their desks need to be unmasked.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Dec 09, 2022 02:09pm
His attorney Fees and the pain/suffering should be compensated. You cant charge people with crimes, put them through hell and then expect to move on like nothing happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 02:19pm
@farhan, good now the army needs to pay for what they did to him Not army but the few black rotten eggs, some gone, some still in.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Dec 09, 2022 02:29pm
Not good signs. What will happen next is that Swati will continue his maligning or others and get of the hook with such approach. I hope the judges do understand the bigger picture on what is happening against our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 09, 2022 02:59pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 09, 2022 03:20pm
Swati is a stron personality. Boys tried to break him but failed
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Dec 09, 2022 03:30pm
What justice system is this that a 75 year old is punished.... ALL involved including generals should be held to account
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Dec 09, 2022 04:28pm
Considering that Baluchistan remains to be the most backward province of the federation, this is a land mark decision to be followed by other court of the country. Salute to you sir for taking this bold and needful decision , we as Baluchis are proud of you. Your remarks regarding police and lower courts should be an eye opener for those who act as facilitators without caring of applicability of laws as per constitutional requirements.
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Dec 09, 2022 04:35pm
Soon the CJ of BHC will be a missing person
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Dec 09, 2022 04:39pm
No shame for Rana in doing the unreasonable, the unthinkable, and the outrageous.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 09, 2022 04:43pm
Following that, Justice Kakar observed that further extension in Swati's remand was not required and asked, "On what basis was his first remand approved?" Kakars are fearless. Slaute to the judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Dec 09, 2022 04:53pm
Our judiciary itself proving that they are at the lowest in rating in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
shan
Dec 09, 2022 05:26pm
Why FIRs? Just round him up without FIRs? Everything is possible in Pakistan it's not a western democracy it's Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Dec 09, 2022 05:41pm
@Love Your Country, Punish for what? He did not abuse freedom of expression when he criticized the biggest recipient of public money.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Dec 09, 2022 05:45pm
@Syed A. Mateen, "He should be thankful to Balochistan High Court directed to police to quash all five FIRs registered against him" Azam Swati went to jail for our fundamental rights. The freedom of expression. We should be thankful to Azam Swati. Why is it crime to criticize the biggest recipients of public money? There must be no sacred cows
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Dec 09, 2022 05:49pm
This is another example of Neutrals being 'A' political !
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Dec 09, 2022 05:55pm
Kangaroo Courts System!!! Pakistan Zindabad!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Dec 09, 2022 06:17pm
Hence proved that PDM is up for political vendetta
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Dec 09, 2022 06:36pm
Finally the justice prevails for Swati.
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring.
Dec 09, 2022 07:19pm
People who register false FIR against anyone should themselves be arrested and punished accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
zane
Dec 09, 2022 07:20pm
Good Decision by the BHC
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia Hameed
Dec 09, 2022 08:02pm
Meri bari kab aayegi?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Dec 09, 2022 08:05pm
Low, lower and lowest, the three forms of verb fall short to define the incompetence and biasedness of the incumbent govt. Truly shameful
Reply Recommend 0
ali khan
Dec 09, 2022 08:05pm
@Changez Khan, what justice , he was arrested again under the same FIRs by Sindh police
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Dec 09, 2022 08:06pm
Pal army, come to your senses and get off the back of a lawmaker.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed (UK)
Dec 09, 2022 08:06pm
As a taxpayer, I demand that my money is not wasted by this incompetent government in pursuit of their personal vendetta against their political opponents!
Reply Recommend 0
Dam
Dec 09, 2022 08:07pm
NEUTRALS in politics! COurts set him free and Neutrals got him back! Such a neutral who is a lion in the house and a jackal across our borders. Remember 1971:-)
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Dec 09, 2022 08:07pm
Those who filed FIRs should be fined for wasting court times
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Dec 09, 2022 08:07pm
banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Athar Farid
Dec 09, 2022 08:10pm
I have no sympathy for Azam Swati. But what is happening is putting a question mark on our armed forces. I hope new Army Chief will learn the lesson from the kind of mud-slinging that has happened due to ugly episode of dethroning of Imran Khan from power and will instruct intelligence agencies from doing such a counterproductive and dirty game, which is still going on in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Dec 09, 2022 08:11pm
This is how the government wants to retaliate against PTI for having the FIR over the murder of the journalist in Kenya registered on orders of the SCP. Disgraceful fascist government and PPP/PML-N thugs are out of control
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 09, 2022 08:15pm
Swati is on Pakistan's trip on govt expenditures..checking the jail conditions across Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 09, 2022 08:17pm
Niazi is sacrificing his pawns to keep his arrest away.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Dec 09, 2022 08:17pm
Omg. This cannot be real! What a joke of a country
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 09, 2022 08:19pm
the chief justice needs to take note of those issuing the orders and disobeying the orders of the courts. The culprits issuing orders for arrest need to be brought before the SC to answer for their outrageous anti democratic behaviour.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 09, 2022 08:20pm
If Azam Swati thought he can get away after insulting the Pakistan Armed Forces then surely he has been proven wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Dec 09, 2022 08:20pm
How can a poor country like Pakistan afford the fuel for flights to move this Senator from one place to another? He is innocent in all respects yet is being shuttled around under order from the “Neutrals”. Pakistan has bigger issues looming ahead but nothing can be done till certain people keep pulling it into the dark ages.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 09, 2022 08:21pm
Justice will prevail one day sooner than later and the culprits of mafia will pay a heavy price. Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Dec 09, 2022 08:21pm
Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Dec 09, 2022 08:22pm
@Syed A. Mateen, and you seem like a person who is suited to living in concentration camps!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Haider
Dec 09, 2022 08:25pm
It's called Karma. He must be thinking now about that poor family who was brutally tortured by his staff in 2018. Swati backed his gunmen when they beat the heck of that poor family who's goats entered swatis farmhouse, not knowing a powerful politician spends his free time there. Now who is the goat here.
Reply Recommend 0

